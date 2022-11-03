What's new

China to export high-speed train technology to Pakistan

chinasun

chinasun

FULL MEMBER
Feb 24, 2021
621
-19
787
Country
China
Location
United States
02143334382f3bb1667392212-0.jpg

BEIJING:
China will export technology for a 160 km/h high-speed railway train to Pakistan, state broadcaster CCTV said on Wednesday.

The first batch of 46 train carriages has been loaded and will be shipped on Nov. 3.
Parts for another 184 carriages will be delivered to Pakistan to assemble, the report said, adding this is the first time China has exported the technology.

China and Pakistan should move forward more effectively with the construction of their economic corridor, as well as accelerate the construction of infrastructure for the Gwadar Sea Port, the state media reported.
 
Last edited:
Jango

Jango

SENIOR MODERATOR
Sep 12, 2010
18,982
58
25,534
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
chinasun said:
You don't know anything. Why are you making irresponsible remarks?
Click to expand...

1- Because I have spent my whole life in Pakistan and know how things work, and have been hearing about this since 10 years.

2- I am not making any irresponsible mark, just asking for clarification.

3- So I repeat, which technology is exactly being exported? Can you please name it?
 
chinasun

chinasun

FULL MEMBER
Feb 24, 2021
621
-19
787
Country
China
Location
United States
Jango said:
1- Because I have spent my whole life in Pakistan and know how things work, and have been hearing about this since 10 years.

2- I am not making any irresponsible mark, just asking for clarification.

3- So I repeat, which technology is exactly being exported? Can you please name it?
Click to expand...
Technology transfer to Pakistan, including technical materials, factory technical transformation, staff training, technical support, etc. Pakistan can independently produce a complete set of technology for 160 km of high-speed trains.
I don't know which department website in Pakistan to find the text of the agreement。
 
Jango

Jango

SENIOR MODERATOR
Sep 12, 2010
18,982
58
25,534
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
chinasun said:
Technology transfer to Pakistan, including technical materials, factory technical transformation, staff training, technical support, etc. Pakistan can independently produce a complete set of technology for 160 km of high-speed trains.
Click to expand...

Buddy, respectfully, you do not know what you are talking about.

You do know we don't have any track capable of handling a train of 160 kph, right? So what will we do with those trains?
 
INS_Vikrant

INS_Vikrant

FULL MEMBER
Nov 2, 2015
1,455
-7
1,965
Country
India
Location
India
Skull and Bones said:
Congratulations to Pakistan.
Click to expand...

Chinese railway itself is in a massive debt of nearly 1 trillion dollars which they can't repay as it is running on loss last year recorded net loss of 7 billion dollars. This is pretty obvious move to bait them into deb trap even more obvious than SL hambantota port.
 
Skull and Bones

Skull and Bones

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 29, 2011
16,503
-4
29,054
Country
India
Location
United States
INS_Vikrant said:
Chinese railway itself is in a massive debt of nearly 1 trillion dollars which they can't repay as it is running on loss last year recorded net loss of 7 billion dollars. This is pretty obvious move to bait them into deb trap even more obvious than SL hambantota port.
Click to expand...

Who cares man.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 2, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
China to export high-speed train technology to Pakistan, first time China exports the technology: Report
Replies
2
Views
63
my2cents
my2cents
Luosifen
PCJCCI plans dairy products export to China
Replies
0
Views
339
Luosifen
Luosifen
onebyone
In a hurry? China’s ‘electromagnetic sledge’ cruises at nearly the speed of sound
Replies
0
Views
83
onebyone
onebyone
Luosifen
Gwadar Free Zone to begin exports next year
Replies
0
Views
370
Luosifen
Luosifen
Luosifen
Pakistani Buffalo Embryos to be Exported to China Soon
Replies
1
Views
361
Azadkashmir
Azadkashmir

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom