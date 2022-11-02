What's new

China to export high-speed train technology to Pakistan, first time China exports the technology: Report

China to export high-speed train technology to Pakistan: Report​

World News
Published on Nov 02, 2022 02:57 PM IST

China-Pakistan: A first batch of 46 train carriages has been loaded and will be shipped on November 3.

PAKISTAN-CHINA--0_1667381227877_1667381227877_1667381238397_1667381238397.JPG

China-Pakistan: Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meets Chinese President Xi Jinping.(Reuters)

China will export technology for a 160 km/h high-speed railway train to Pakistan, state broadcaster CCTV said on Wednesday.

A first batch of 46 train carriages has been loaded and will be shipped on Nov. 3.

Parts for another 184 carriages will be delivered to Pakistan to assemble, the report said, adding this is the first time China has exported the technology.

China to export high-speed train technology to Pakistan: Report

China-Pakistan: A first batch of 46 train carriages has been loaded and will be shipped on November 3.
China, Pakistan Agree to Launch $10 Billion Railroad Project​

  • Two countries plan to upgrade line from Karachi to Peshawar
  • Pakistan officials have said they expect funding from China
November 2, 2022, 10:21 AM UTC

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif agreed in a meeting in Beijing to launch a high-speed rail project that could cost $9.85 billion, a move that comes as the world’s No. 2 economy moves to slow some of its lending due to growth concerns.

The two nations agreed to get started on the Main Line-1, according to a statement from Sharif’s office, which described it as “a project of strategic importance.”

China, Pakistan Agree to Launch $10 Billion Railroad Project

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif agreed in a meeting in Beijing to launch a high-speed rail project that could cost $9.85 billion, a move that comes as the world’s No. 2 economy moves to slow some of its lending due to growth concerns.
Good initiative 👏. Pakistan needs to upgrade their railways in line with their population growth.

Friend in need is friend indeed.
 

