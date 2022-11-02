China to export high-speed train technology to Pakistan, first time China exports the technology: Report

China to export high-speed train technology to Pakistan: Report​

Published on Nov 02, 2022 02:57 PM ISTChina-Pakistan: Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meets Chinese President Xi Jinping.(Reuters)China will export technology for a 160 km/h high-speed railway train to Pakistan, state broadcaster CCTV said on Wednesday.A first batch of 46 train carriages has been loaded and will be shipped on Nov. 3.Parts for another 184 carriages will be delivered to Pakistan to assemble, the report said, adding this is the first time China has exported the technology.