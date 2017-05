China to develop 'modern' version of the legendary Antonov An-225 in bid to use the world's biggest plane to launch satellites

China signed an agreement with Antonov Airlines, maker of the An-225, to use the planes to launch satellites

But, China said it would 'modernize' the design in order to incorporate heavy lifting capabilities

Would place a satellite on the back of an An-225 and launch it from no more than seven miles in the air