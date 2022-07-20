What's new

China to deploy PHL-16 MLRS on Sino-Indian border

Zarvan

Zarvan

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 28, 2011
53,131
86
62,250
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
China to deploy PHL-16 MLRS on Sino-Indian border



Defense News July 2022 Global Security army industryPOSTED ON WEDNESDAY, 20 JULY 2022 12:47



According to Chinese official media echoed by frontierindia.com, China has reportedly recently tested a brand-new high-altitude rocket launching system. The 16th round of military negotiations on the Sino-Indian border has just concluded, and the PHL-16 (or Type PCL191) multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) may now be stationed in the Himalayas.
Follow Army Recognition on Google News at this link
Army Recognition Global Defense and Security news

NORINCO PHL-16 MLRS (Picture source: WeaponSystems.net )
The launcher, mounted on a truck, hit its target several kilometres away in a desert of western China, China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Sunday, July 17. A battery includes six launcher vehicles, several reloading vehicles, a command post vehicle, a vehicle for conducting meteorological surveys, and various service support vehicles.
It is based on the Norinco AR-3 MRL that was first marketed in 2010. The PHL-16 was unveiled during the Chinese National Day Parade in 2019; unlike other rocket systems in the parade, the vehicles were unlabelled. The novelty is that, in addition to rockets with a range of 350 kilometres, the system can now fire so-called "Fire Dragon" ballistic missiles, capable of striking at 500 kilometres. It means that it can hit any Indian military base from the territory under Chinese control, Frontier India writes.



China to deploy PHL-16 MLRS on Sino-Indian border | Defense News July 2022 Global Security army industry | Defense Security global news industry army year 2022 | Archive News year

China to deploy PHL-16 MLRS on Sino-Indian border
www.armyrecognition.com www.armyrecognition.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
China upgraded firepower on LAC: official source
Replies
1
Views
350
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
S-400 Killer? Ukraine Says Russia’s ‘Billion Dollar’ Defense System Crumbling Against US HIMARS
Replies
0
Views
140
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Zarvan
Estonia to purchase six US-made M142 HIMARS rocket launcher systems
Replies
0
Views
111
Zarvan
Zarvan
Zarvan
Egypt is close to procuring Brazilian AV-TM 300 cruise missile and Astros launchers
Replies
5
Views
556
The SC
The SC
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
China Deploys Lethal MLRS Rocket System Near LAC Amid Renewed Tensions With India
Replies
12
Views
647
Tai Hai Chen
Tai Hai Chen

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom