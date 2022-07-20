China to deploy PHL-16 MLRS on Sino-Indian border
Defense News July 2022 Global Security army industryPOSTED ON WEDNESDAY, 20 JULY 2022 12:47
According to Chinese official media echoed by frontierindia.com, China has reportedly recently tested a brand-new high-altitude rocket launching system. The 16th round of military negotiations on the Sino-Indian border has just concluded, and the PHL-16 (or Type PCL191) multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) may now be stationed in the Himalayas.
Follow Army Recognition on Google News at this link
NORINCO PHL-16 MLRS (Picture source: WeaponSystems.net )
The launcher, mounted on a truck, hit its target several kilometres away in a desert of western China, China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Sunday, July 17. A battery includes six launcher vehicles, several reloading vehicles, a command post vehicle, a vehicle for conducting meteorological surveys, and various service support vehicles.
It is based on the Norinco AR-3 MRL that was first marketed in 2010. The PHL-16 was unveiled during the Chinese National Day Parade in 2019; unlike other rocket systems in the parade, the vehicles were unlabelled. The novelty is that, in addition to rockets with a range of 350 kilometres, the system can now fire so-called "Fire Dragon" ballistic missiles, capable of striking at 500 kilometres. It means that it can hit any Indian military base from the territory under Chinese control, Frontier India writes.
Defense News July 2022 Global Security army industryPOSTED ON WEDNESDAY, 20 JULY 2022 12:47
According to Chinese official media echoed by frontierindia.com, China has reportedly recently tested a brand-new high-altitude rocket launching system. The 16th round of military negotiations on the Sino-Indian border has just concluded, and the PHL-16 (or Type PCL191) multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) may now be stationed in the Himalayas.
Follow Army Recognition on Google News at this link
NORINCO PHL-16 MLRS (Picture source: WeaponSystems.net )
The launcher, mounted on a truck, hit its target several kilometres away in a desert of western China, China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Sunday, July 17. A battery includes six launcher vehicles, several reloading vehicles, a command post vehicle, a vehicle for conducting meteorological surveys, and various service support vehicles.
It is based on the Norinco AR-3 MRL that was first marketed in 2010. The PHL-16 was unveiled during the Chinese National Day Parade in 2019; unlike other rocket systems in the parade, the vehicles were unlabelled. The novelty is that, in addition to rockets with a range of 350 kilometres, the system can now fire so-called "Fire Dragon" ballistic missiles, capable of striking at 500 kilometres. It means that it can hit any Indian military base from the territory under Chinese control, Frontier India writes.
China to deploy PHL-16 MLRS on Sino-Indian border | Defense News July 2022 Global Security army industry | Defense Security global news industry army year 2022 | Archive News year
China to deploy PHL-16 MLRS on Sino-Indian border
www.armyrecognition.com