China to deliver world's first 5G cruise ship Adora Magic City in 2023

China to deliver world's first 5G cruise ship Adora Magic City in 2023
CGTN
CGTN
Technology 12:08, 21-May-2023

A view of


A view of "Adora Magic City" in Shanghai Municipality, east China. /CSSC CCTD

China's first domestically-built large cruise ship – also the world's first 5G cruise ship – will be called "Adora Magic City."

The name was unveiled in Shanghai on Friday, and the ship is expected to be delivered later this year.

"Adora Magic City" aims to offer a unique and immersive cruise experience that seamlessly blends Eastern and Western cultures, with Shanghai serving as its home port in the inaugural season, according to details released at an event held by the municipal culture and tourism bureau and China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) Cruise Technology Development Co., Ltd. (CCTD).

Jointly designed and built by the CCTD and Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co. Ltd., the cruise ship, measuring 323.6 meters in length with a gross tonnage of 135,500 tonnes, can accommodate up to 5,246 passengers.

After the successful delivery of the ship, an array of international routes will commence between the home port of Shanghai and neighboring countries.

In addition, medium and long-term routes will be launched to enhance cultural exchanges between China and other countries.

5G cruise ship
Partnered with China Telecom, the construction team will bring 5G connectivity to the "Adora Magic City."

The cruise ship will be equipped with advanced wireless communication technology, and a Wi-Fi6 and mobile 5G network will be available to provide passengers with the same network experience as on land.

"By seizing a first-mover advantage in the cruise industry's 5G market, we hope to set a new standard for digital communication in the marine travel sector," said Chen Ranfeng, managing director of CSSC Carnival Cruise Shipping.

Gong Bo of China Telecom's Shanghai branch said that "we will focus on network communication, digital high-definition, as well as AR/VR and other content services, in order to further improve the guest experience and jointly promote the high-quality development of the tourism economy."

China to deliver world's first 5G cruise ship Adora Magic City in 2023

China's first domestically-built large cruise ship – also the world's first 5G cruise ship – will be called "Adora Magic City."
