China to deliver Covid vaccines to Bangladesh before Eid: FM

Sinopharm vaccine injection so far has been success in Pakistan. There hasn't been any news of someone getting covid positive who has been vaccinated in March i.e. atleast 30 days ago. People here now are trusting this vaccine more and more though not sure how capable it is against this new Indian variant where, as per the news, even people who got vaccinated with astrazeneca, are getting positive.

Quibbler said: stupid to have a mass immunisation on Chinese vaccine. It has low proven efficacy at best with no peer reviewed data. I you immunise a large population and it fails you practicaly have no defence against covid as you cannot use any other vaccine on the same person again.

Case in point China hasn't vaccinated a signifcant size of its population itself



Case in point China hasn't vaccinated a signifcant size of its population itself Click to expand...

Pakistan has not vaccinated enough people for long enough to get reliable data. So far only 1 million people in Pakistan have been fully vaccinated and the vaccination programme only started back in February and so it has only been since around mid-March that the first people were fully protected with 2 doses and the required 1 week wait which I think is the case with all vaccines.Let us wait a couple more months before judging the efficacy of this vaccine in Pakistan as it is far too soon now.Actually they are really ramping up now.They have delivered enough doses to vaccinate 10% of their population if each have had 2 doses.Also 6 million vaccinations are being carried out daily, more than twice what India is doing.