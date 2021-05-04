What's new

China to deliver Covid vaccines to Bangladesh before Eid: FM

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
38,151
1
73,491
Country
China
Location
China
China to deliver Covid vaccines to Bangladesh before Eid: FM
United News of Bangladesh . Dhaka | Published: 13:13, May 04,2021


Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on Tuesday said that the Chinese government is working to start delivery of Covid-19 vaccine before Eid al-Fitr despite ongoing 5-day May Day holiday in China, what he sees as ‘special friendship’ with Bangladesh.

He said that Chinese ambassador in Dhaka Li Jiming recently informed them that vaccine doses would start arriving in Bangladesh before Eid while the health minister Zahid Maleque shared a more specific date — May 10.


‘The health ministry will decide when and how many doses of vaccine will arrive and what will be the transportation system. They know when we’ll need it,’ Momen told UNB adding that they just have helped the health ministry establish the network with both China and Russia as alternative sources of vaccines.

The foreign minister said that there was a five-day May Day holiday in China that would end on May 5 and everything remained closed in China due to the current holiday.


‘It takes some time as vaccines are produced based on order,’ Momen said, adding that discussions with Russia and the United States are on to get vaccines.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday reaffirmed that the government will procure vaccines at any cost to protect people from coronavirus. ‘We are bringing more vaccines, no matter how much money is required; we will bring more vaccines.’

China was supposed to give 5 lakh doses of vaccine as a gift apart from supplying vaccines through commercial purchase.

Bangladesh has received 7 million of Oxford-AstraZeneca covid-19 vaccine doses, produced by Serum Institute of India, through its contract. Bangladesh also received 3.3 million doses of vaccine as a bilateral partnership gift. This is the largest amount sent from India to any country.

The US has decided to share its entire stock of Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines with the world once it clears federal safety reviews, the White House said, with as many as 60 million doses expected to be available for export in the coming months.

‘We sought vaccines from the US as they’ve a stock of 60 million doses. We would definitely welcome it,’ Momen said.

He said they came to know, not in any letter (formal channel) but publicly that the US identified India and Brazil as priority countries to supply vaccines.

Momen said the United States assured of making Covid-19 vaccines available for other countries including in Bangladesh once they have surplus reaching the level of mass vaccination in the US.


‘I can assure you when we can reach the level of the critical mass vaccination and we’ve surplus, we’ll absolutely make vaccines available in whatever different ways,’ said John Kerry, the US special presidential envoy for climate told reporters during his recent visit to Bangladesh.

The foreign minister said that they were continuing their diplomatic activities using digital tools despite disruptions globally amid Covid pandemic.

‘We’re continuously connecting with everyone,’ he said, mentioning that webinars and WhatsApp emerged as frequent means of communication during Covid situation.

Momen, however, said in person meetings and negotiations came down significantly due to the current situation. ‘But in person meetings are good for better negotiations.’

www.newagebd.net

China to deliver Covid vaccines to Bangladesh before Eid: FM

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on Tuesday said that the Chinese government is working to start delivery of Covid-19 vaccine before Eid al-Fitr despite ongoing 5-day May Day holiday in China, what he sees as ‘special friendship’ with Bangladesh...
www.newagebd.net www.newagebd.net
 
CAPRICORN-88

CAPRICORN-88

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 19, 2015
2,487
-4
5,059
Country
Singapore
Location
Malaysia
beijingwalker said:
China to deliver Covid vaccines to Bangladesh before Eid: FM
United News of Bangladesh . Dhaka | Published: 13:13, May 04,2021


Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on Tuesday said that the Chinese government is working to start delivery of Covid-19 vaccine before Eid al-Fitr despite ongoing 5-day May Day holiday in China, what he sees as ‘special friendship’ with Bangladesh.

He said that Chinese ambassador in Dhaka Li Jiming recently informed them that vaccine doses would start arriving in Bangladesh before Eid while the health minister Zahid Maleque shared a more specific date — May 10.


‘The health ministry will decide when and how many doses of vaccine will arrive and what will be the transportation system. They know when we’ll need it,’ Momen told UNB adding that they just have helped the health ministry establish the network with both China and Russia as alternative sources of vaccines.

The foreign minister said that there was a five-day May Day holiday in China that would end on May 5 and everything remained closed in China due to the current holiday.


‘It takes some time as vaccines are produced based on order,’ Momen said, adding that discussions with Russia and the United States are on to get vaccines.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday reaffirmed that the government will procure vaccines at any cost to protect people from coronavirus. ‘We are bringing more vaccines, no matter how much money is required; we will bring more vaccines.’

China was supposed to give 5 lakh doses of vaccine as a gift apart from supplying vaccines through commercial purchase.

Bangladesh has received 7 million of Oxford-AstraZeneca covid-19 vaccine doses, produced by Serum Institute of India, through its contract. Bangladesh also received 3.3 million doses of vaccine as a bilateral partnership gift. This is the largest amount sent from India to any country.

The US has decided to share its entire stock of Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines with the world once it clears federal safety reviews, the White House said, with as many as 60 million doses expected to be available for export in the coming months.

‘We sought vaccines from the US as they’ve a stock of 60 million doses. We would definitely welcome it,’ Momen said.

He said they came to know, not in any letter (formal channel) but publicly that the US identified India and Brazil as priority countries to supply vaccines.

Momen said the United States assured of making Covid-19 vaccines available for other countries including in Bangladesh once they have surplus reaching the level of mass vaccination in the US.


‘I can assure you when we can reach the level of the critical mass vaccination and we’ve surplus, we’ll absolutely make vaccines available in whatever different ways,’ said John Kerry, the US special presidential envoy for climate told reporters during his recent visit to Bangladesh.

The foreign minister said that they were continuing their diplomatic activities using digital tools despite disruptions globally amid Covid pandemic.

‘We’re continuously connecting with everyone,’ he said, mentioning that webinars and WhatsApp emerged as frequent means of communication during Covid situation.

Momen, however, said in person meetings and negotiations came down significantly due to the current situation. ‘But in person meetings are good for better negotiations.’

www.newagebd.net

China to deliver Covid vaccines to Bangladesh before Eid: FM

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on Tuesday said that the Chinese government is working to start delivery of Covid-19 vaccine before Eid al-Fitr despite ongoing 5-day May Day holiday in China, what he sees as ‘special friendship’ with Bangladesh...
www.newagebd.net www.newagebd.net
Click to expand...
This is the type of positive news we love to hear.
 
Salza

Salza

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 20, 2014
7,098
-1
10,808
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Cherub786 said:
The last thing I would ever inject into my bloodstream is something that says "made in China"
Click to expand...
Good for you.

--

Sinopharm vaccine injection so far has been success in Pakistan. There hasn't been any news of someone getting covid positive who has been vaccinated in March i.e. atleast 30 days ago. People here now are trusting this vaccine more and more though not sure how capable it is against this new Indian variant where, as per the news, even people who got vaccinated with astrazeneca, are getting positive.
 
CAPRICORN-88

CAPRICORN-88

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 19, 2015
2,487
-4
5,059
Country
Singapore
Location
Malaysia
Salza said:
Good for you.

--

Sinopharm vaccine injection so far has been success in Pakistan. There hasn't been any news of someone getting covid positive who has been vaccinated in March i.e. atleast 30 days ago. People here now are trusting this vaccine more and more though not sure how capable it is against this new Indian variant where, as per the news, even people who got vaccinated with astrazeneca, are getting positive.
Click to expand...
It will be good to find out.
The new Indian triple mutant variant is deadly.
 
Quibbler

Quibbler

BANNED
May 1, 2013
776
-13
859
Country
India
Location
India
stupid to have a mass immunisation on Chinese vaccine. It has low proven efficacy at best with no peer reviewed data. I you immunise a large population and it fails you practicaly have no defence against covid as you cannot use any other vaccine on the same person again.

Case in point China hasn't vaccinated a signifcant size of its population itself
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
38,151
1
73,491
Country
China
Location
China
Quibbler said:
stupid to have a mass immunisation on Chinese vaccine. It has low proven efficacy at best with no peer reviewed data. I you immunise a large population and it fails you practicaly have no defence against covid as you cannot use any other vaccine on the same person again.

Case in point China hasn't vaccinated a signifcant size of its population itself
Click to expand...
Indian cow pee may work better.
 
U

UKBengali

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2011
17,245
7
20,846
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United Kingdom
Salza said:
Good for you.

--
Sinopharm vaccine injection so far has been success in Pakistan. There hasn't been any news of someone getting covid positive who has been vaccinated in March i.e. atleast 30 days ago. People here now are trusting this vaccine more and more though not sure how capable it is against this new Indian variant where, as per the news, even people who got vaccinated with astrazeneca, are getting positive.
Click to expand...


Pakistan has not vaccinated enough people for long enough to get reliable data. So far only 1 million people in Pakistan have been fully vaccinated and the vaccination programme only started back in February and so it has only been since around mid-March that the first people were fully protected with 2 doses and the required 1 week wait which I think is the case with all vaccines.

Let us wait a couple more months before judging the efficacy of this vaccine in Pakistan as it is far too soon now.
Quibbler said:
stupid to have a mass immunisation on Chinese vaccine. It has low proven efficacy at best with no peer reviewed data. I you immunise a large population and it fails you practicaly have no defence against covid as you cannot use any other vaccine on the same person again.

Case in point China hasn't vaccinated a signifcant size of its population itself
Click to expand...

Actually they are really ramping up now.

They have delivered enough doses to vaccinate 10% of their population if each have had 2 doses.

Also 6 million vaccinations are being carried out daily, more than twice what India is doing.
 
Salza

Salza

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 20, 2014
7,098
-1
10,808
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
UKBengali said:
Pakistan has not vaccinated enough people for long enough to get reliable data. So far only 1 million people in Pakistan have been fully vaccinated and the vaccination programme only started back in February and so it has only been since around mid-March that the first people were fully protected with 2 doses and the required 1 week wait which I think is the case with all vaccines.

Let us wait a couple more months before judging the efficacy of this vaccine in Pakistan as it is far too soon now.
Click to expand...
Get yourself updated. As of now 2.7 million people have been administrated with the vaccine and 1.6 with 2 doses which is enough to show a trend.pfizers/moderna etc all did their trails over the samples in 'thousands' and declare their vaccine efficacy above 90%. Anyways as long as this new indian 'triple mutant' variant remains out of Pakistan, I think things will remain under control.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom