China to clamp down on QR code payment

People's Daily Online, Beijing, November 26 (Reporter Luo Zhizhi) Today, a news that "Alipay and WeChat Pay personal collection codes will be banned for commercial use from March 1 next year" attracted attention. The reporter learned that this news originated from the "Notice of the People's Bank of China on Strengthening the Management of Payment Acceptance Terminals and Related Services" (hereinafter referred to as the "Notice") issued by the People's Bank of China on October 13. In fact, the "Notice" clarified that it is necessary to refer to the management of special merchants for personal payment barcode users with obvious business characteristics, and require payment barcodes for such individual users to be provided.