China to clamp down on QR code payment

This under reported news will have major implication. I may discuss more.
Google Translate
People's Daily Online, Beijing, November 26 (Reporter Luo Zhizhi) Today, a news that "Alipay and WeChat Pay personal collection codes will be banned for commercial use from March 1 next year" attracted attention. The reporter learned that this news originated from the "Notice of the People's Bank of China on Strengthening the Management of Payment Acceptance Terminals and Related Services" (hereinafter referred to as the "Notice") issued by the People's Bank of China on October 13. In fact, the "Notice" clarified that it is necessary to refer to the management of special merchants for personal payment barcode users with obvious business characteristics, and require payment barcodes for such individual users to be provided.
Google Translate
People's Daily Online, Beijing, November 26 (Reporter Luo Zhizhi) Today, a news that "Alipay and WeChat Pay personal collection codes will be banned for commercial use from March 1 next year" attracted attention. The reporter learned that this news originated from the "Notice of the People's Bank of China on Strengthening the Management of Payment Acceptance Terminals and Related Services" (hereinafter referred to as the "Notice") issued by the People's Bank of China on October 13. In fact, the "Notice" clarified that it is necessary to refer to the management of special merchants for personal payment barcode users with obvious business characteristics, and require payment barcodes for such individual users to be provided.
支付宝、微信支付个人收款码将禁止商用？真相来了--经济・科技--人民网
人民网北京11月26日电（记者罗知之）今日，一则“支付宝、微信支付个人收款码将于明年3月1日起被禁止商用”的消息引起关注。记者了解到，这则消息源自人民银行10月13日发布的《中国人民银行关于加强支付受
finance.people.com.cn
Last edited: