China to buy S-500 missile system from Russia? It was tempting but it will put a hindrance in international law

After watching the final test of Russia’s S-500 missile system, the Chinese media is praising it. Chinese experts are also strongly advocating to buy this missile system. The great thing is that the S-500, which is considered to be the world’s most advanced defense system, has not yet been commissioned in the Russian army. China already has an older version of this system, the S-400, although its range is less than 300 km due to international law and the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR).Many defense experts in the Chinese media are praising this advanced missile defense system of Russia. Military expert Lin Sen in thepaper.cn wrote that China’s domestic military industry has recently made great progress in the production of advanced air defenses. Despite this, there is no weapon in China’s arsenal like the S-500 and its integrated air defense capability. In such a situation, China should consider buying it.At the same time, China’s state media Global Times has also praised the S-500, citing military analysts. Chinese experts have described this missile system of Russia as many times more powerful than America’s Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD). He believes that this Russian missile system can be of great use against American missiles and fighter planes.Russia and China have come together very rapidly in the last few years due to rising tensions with the US. Just a few months ago, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov visited Beijing and talked about increasing cooperation with China. Not only this, both the countries had also discussed to make a common strategy against the dollar. Tension is also at its peak in China and America on many issues. This includes issues like Taiwan, South China Sea, Tibet and Uighurs. At the same time, America and Russia have been each other’s johnny enemies since the era of the Cold War.According to Russia, the S-500 missile system has a range of 600 km. Within this distance, this missile system can identify and destroy any enemy target. But due to the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR), Russia cannot sell this missile system to China even if it wants to. According to this law, if a country is not a member of the MTCR, then missiles, missiles, drones or bombs with technology beyond 300 km cannot be sold to it. China is not a member of it, while India is.Russia’s Defense Ministry last month released the first video footage of the S-500 surface-to-air missile system. The Russian Defense Ministry said the video was shot at Kapustin Yar near Astrakhan in southern Russia. During this, the missile of the S-500 air defense system shot down another ballistic missile on its target in the blink of an eye. Initially it will be deployed to monitor air activities around the capital Moscow. Russia has deployed the A-135 anti-ballistic missile system to monitor the skies around Moscow.According to Russia’s state media outlet RIA Novosti, the S-500 missile system will have a maximum range of 595 km. The missiles of the S-500 system are packed in fixed silos. The missiles of this system are mounted on a 10 x10 transporter-erector-launcher on the chassis of the BAZ truck. With this, these missiles can be deployed easily and in less time from one place to another. The Voronezh Long Range Early Warning Radar has been installed in the S-500 missile system. This long-range early warning radar is the backbone of this missile defense system.