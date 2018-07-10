China To Build Country's First 10,000-Ton Marine Patrol Ship

China’s local shipbuilding firm CSSC Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding Company Limited has won a bidding process to construct the country’s first maritime patrol vessel with over 10,000 tonnage. The bidding price offered by Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding is 676 million yuan ($102 million), Global Times reports. The ship is expected to be delivered in about 30 months to Guangdong Maritime Safety Administration. The vessel is designed for patrol surrounding waters and conduct emergency rescue work. It is capable of accommodating 100 people and can rescue 200 others. Helicopters can take off and land on the ship at night. China currently has ‘Haixun01’ patrol vessel with gross tonnage of 6,645 tons and is in service at the Shanghai Maritime Safety Administration. http://www.defenseworld.net/news/22...st_10_000_Ton_Marine_Patrol_Ship#.W0Qmf9IzYdV