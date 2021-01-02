What's new

China to bring more investment under CPEC: Bajwa

LAHORE: CPEC Authority Chairman Asim Saleem Bajwa on Tuesday said that China had already invested $13 billion in various sectors under the mega project while investment of another $12 billion was in the pipeline.

He was talking to media on a visit to Challenge Textile Factory, which was materialized with a Chinese investment of $150 million.
Bajwa said that more economic zones were being established under the CPEC which would bring more investment in Pakistan and provide facilities to the foreign investors.

He said the Chinese group had set up a factory of international standards and was also establishing a Fashion Export Park in Pakistan which would provide employment opportunities to thousands of people in in the country.

The CPEC Authority chairman said that the duration of visa for Chinese investors was being extended from three months to two years and announcement in this regard would be made soon.

China to bring more investment under CPEC: Bajwa

