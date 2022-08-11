What's new

China to begin work on economic zone in Ctg soon

rainbowrascal

rainbowrascal

Jan 29, 2022
China will soon begin work on developing an economic and industrial zone in Chattogram's Anowara upazila.

china_economic-zone.jpg


To this end, a memorandum of understanding was signed between Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (Beza) and China Road and Bridge Corporation on Thursday.

Shaikh Yusuf Harun, executive chairman at Beza, told The Business Standard, "We want to build a Chinese Economic Zone. Earlier, we had signed a G2G [government-to-government] agreement with China. The Chinese government then nominated China Harbour Engineering Company Ltd for the work."

The Chinese government has now changed that company and entrusted China Road and Bridge Corporation with the project, he noted.

The economic zone on 778 acres of land is expected to create employment for at least 30,000 people, he said.

The zone has access to water transportation and the site is suitable for export-oriented industries because of its proximity to the largest sea port of Bangladesh, he noted.

Regarding investment, Shaikh Yusuf Harun said this zone is fully dedicated for Chinese investors. The MOU has just been signed.

Everything will be finalised after securing the seal of approval from the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs.

Chemical, automobile assembly, garments and pharmaceutical factories will be built in the economic zone.

China's Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming said, "China is proud to be a partner in establishing a Chinese economic zone under the G2G initiative. We are committed to working quickly to complete this economic zone."

Meanwhile, 783 acres of land has been acquired for setting up the zone and construction of two connecting roads and other utilities in the project has been completed, according to Beza.

Chinese government expressed interest in building the economic zone when Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina visited China in 2014.

mb444

mb444

Apr 18, 2012
Fantastic news. Although we have something like 10:1 or perhaps even more trade imbalance with china the investment and migration of chinese sunset industries more than makes up for it.

Hope this SEZ is up and running soon. Give them more SEZ after this, let them come, its a win win scenario.
 
Bilal9

Bilal9

Feb 4, 2014
They were given a completely separate EPZ just for Chinese industries and companies coming in from China for lower wages. This was planned at least five years ago. BEZA and BIDA documents mention it, and this predates the formation of BIDA as a govt. agency...
 
B

bluesky

Jun 14, 2016
After reading the news in full, I understand only now the relevant govt authority will extend permission for this special Economic Zone for China.

Chinese companies are quite fast and I hope they will construct the area within two years providing roads/ accesses, telephone/ fax lines, tap water, electricity, and many others after which the investor companies will bring in their machines and build the shades as necessary.
 
Bilal9

Bilal9

Feb 4, 2014
That estimate on the project ETA timeline is correct @bluesky bhai.

Chinese entrepreneurs do not waste time, especially some of the larger govt. agencies in China.

Examples are Padma Bridge, Padma Rail link, Payra power station and many other projects.

For Payra Power Station, the contractor was China National Machinery Import and Export Corporation (CMC). Already completed.

For Padma bridge project, the contractor was China Major Bridge Engineering Co. Ltd. Already completed.

The China Railway Engineering Corporation (CREC) and 12 of its subsidiaries are engaged in the construction of the 169km Padma Bridge rail link project through that bridge, which will actually cost more money than the Bridge itself ($4.55 Billion vs. $3.6 Billion). It will connect Dhaka with jessore. Project completion ETA is 2Q/3Q 2024.

If disagreements on cost or resources does not occur, implementation is usually very fast.
 

