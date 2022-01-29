What's new

China to become high-income country by next year, the second country after S.Korea moved from low to high-income since the second world war

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
43,280
-5
85,048
Country
China
Location
China

China to become high-income country by next year, the second country after S.Korea moved from low to high-income since the second world war​

28TH JAN 2022

China is likely to become a high-income country by next year, economists said yesterday.

In 2021 per capita income reached $12,551 (£9,380), not far shy of the World Bank definition of a high-income country ($12,695).

China’s zero-Covid policy, using strict localised lockdowns and mass testing with isolation and support to prevent the spread of coronavirus, has enabled it to avoid national lockdowns or major waves of sickness, meaning it was among the few economies to record continuing growth in 2020, which sped up in 2021.

While many low-income countries (defined as having per capita income of under $1,046 in 2021) have become middle-income countries, China would only be the second to move from low to high-income since the second world war, after South Korea.

The World Bank has described a “middle income trap” in which developing countries’ labour becomes more expensive, deterring investment, though critics ascribe underdevelopment to the domination of many economies by Western transnationals which channel profits away from them.

morningstaronline.co.uk

China to become high-income country by next year

morningstaronline.co.uk morningstaronline.co.uk
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
China’s GDP per capita reaches $12,551 in 2021, overtaking global average GDP per capita: official
2 3
Replies
37
Views
1K
lcloo
lcloo
beijingwalker
China's per capita GDP is expected to exceed 12,000 US dollars this year, nearing the threshold of high-income countries
Replies
1
Views
317
S10
S10
beijingwalker
India questions China’s claim of being a developing nation in the latest round of its trade policy review at the World Trade Organisation
2
Replies
28
Views
1K
retaxis
retaxis
beijingwalker
China will be the world’s largest box office market for the second year running
Replies
0
Views
143
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
onebyone
China plans expansion of high-speed railway equal to combined length of next 5 largest countries by network size by 2025
Replies
2
Views
198
MH.Yang
MH.Yang

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom