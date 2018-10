ISLAMABAD: The Chinese ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing Tuesday said China will assist Pakistan to increase foreign direct investment (FDI) to come out of prevailing issues.He said this while addressing a ceremony as a chief guest on the eve of Chinese National Day celebrations held at National University of Modern Languages (NUML) Islamabad.Speaking on the occasion he further said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is for peace and regional development and connectivity.He applauded the Pakistan new government and said CPEC project will be more enriched in this government, joint ventures will be made in mega projects.China wants to maintain and safeguard the friendship with Pakistan and will never compromise on it, he added.China and Pakistan both are on same path, two brother and friend states have the decades long cordial and historical bilateral relations, the friendship between two countries is unbreakable, he remarked.He further said China will also work in human resource sector, social-economic and poverty alleviation.He said Sino-Pak cooperation in education is excellent, language is like a vehicle to understand each other and help in bridging the gap and assist to develop mutual understanding.Earlier, NUML Rector Major General (retd) Zia Ud Din Najam in his welcome address said today our Chinese brother and sisters are celebrating their National Day but by implication its our national day.He said China and Pakistan have almost same history, both the countries faced difficult times and China is a role model for us as China overcome all his issues and rise as a big nation.China has rich cultural and civilization and on this very auspicious occasion all the Pakistani nation felicitate their Chines brothers and sisters a very happy national day.Faculty members from Chinese department and Confucius Institute performed various Chinese traditional programmes.NUML rector, NUML Director General Muhammad Ibrahim, Chinese cultural counselor, faculty of Confucius institute and Chinese department and students from various universities were also present on the occasion.