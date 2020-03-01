What's new

China to allow parents to have three children

China has announced that it will allow each couple to have up to three children, marking the end of a strict two-child policy.

According to state media outlet Xinhua, the decision was announced in a politburo meeting on Monday.
It comes after a once-in-a-decade census showed that China's population grew at its slowest pace in decades.
This added pressure on Beijing to boost measures for couples to have more babies and avert a population decline.

China ends two-child policy amid population concerns

China allows couples to have up to three children in major policy shift sparked by falling birth rate
