China to allow parents to have three children

China has announced that it will allow each couple to have up to three children, marking the end of a strict two-child policy.
According to state media outlet Xinhua, the decision was announced in a politburo meeting on Monday.
It comes after a once-in-a-decade census showed that China's population grew at its slowest pace in decades.
This added pressure on Beijing to boost measures for couples to have more babies and avert a population decline.
According to state media outlet Xinhua, the decision was announced in a politburo meeting on Monday.
It comes after a once-in-a-decade census showed that China's population grew at its slowest pace in decades.
This added pressure on Beijing to boost measures for couples to have more babies and avert a population decline.
China ends two-child policy amid population concerns
China allows couples to have up to three children in major policy shift sparked by falling birth rate
www.bbc.com