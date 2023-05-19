China to accelerate building Beijing into int'l sci-tech innovation hub by 2025​

Xinhua, May 19, 2023China's Ministry of Science and Technology issued a work plan on Wednesday to build Beijing into a major international sci-tech innovation center in the world by 2025.The plan was jointly formulated by 12 departments, with the aim of accelerating sci-tech self-reliance, supporting high quality development, and transforming the city into a major science center and global innovation hub.The plan defines the development goals of making Beijing a source of technological innovation in cutting-edge science and emerging industries, and a location for the convergence of global innovation elements.The plan emphasizes increasing support for basic research in areas such as mathematics, physics, chemistry and life sciences, and making arrangements for cutting-edge scientific research in fields like artificial intelligence and biotechnology.The plan also proposes to effectively solve a series of key and core technical problems and calls for keeping research and development (R&D) costs to about 6 percent of regional GDP. Meanwhile, basic research should account for about 17 percent of R&D costs.The annual added value of high-tech industries will exceed 1.2 trillion yuan (about $172 billion), while the number of R&D workers will be around 260 out of every 10,000 people employed, according to the plan.