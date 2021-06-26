Amnesty International report on Human rights abuses in China

CENSORSHIP AND FREEDOM OF EXPRESSION

CHINA: TIBETAN MONK JAILED FOR ONLINE MESSAGES: RINCHEN TSULTRIM

25 June 2021, Index number: ASA 17/4339/2021Tibetan monk Rinchen Tsultrim was sentenced to four years and six months in prison in March 2020 without a fair trial. His family members only learned of the sentencing a year later when they were officially informed he was being held in an unnamed prison in Chengdu, Sichuan Province. No other information about his condition or even the charges against Tsultrim Rinchen have been shared to date. His family believes he has been imprisoned for expressing political views on his WeChat account and personal website. Without access to family and legal representation, there are grave concerns for Rinchen Tsultrim’s condition and wellbeing.