China throws open Pangong Tso Lake for international tourists amid border tensions with India

I already predicted this a month ago. My prophecies have a habit of coming true.

Feng Leng said: I think they are going to make Pangong Lake a tourist attraction. Chinese tourists can take pictures kicking each other in the butt where the Indian army jawan was kicked. Click to expand...

Feng Leng said: I am telling you guys, it's going to be a tourist attraction. I see they are building five star hotels. Click to expand...

After facing pushback from the Indian army at the Line of Actual Control, China has now resorted to newer strategies to make their side stronger. China has now thrown open the Pangong Tso Lake to international tourists and domestic tourists as well.The move comes just days after India asked China not to escalate matters at the Line of Actual Control. A recent meeting took place wherein India’s Defence Minister met Chinese counterpart in Moscow, to discuss the India-China border standoff.The videos of opening Pangong Tso Lake to the international tourists on the Chinese side are being disseminated by China itself. The move seems like a PR exercise to gather more attention to their side.