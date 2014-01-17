China Threatens India, Says Responsibility for the Border Provocations ‘Lies Entirely with India’

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Sep 26, 2018
China on Wednesday said “the responsibility lies entirely with the Indian side” for the continuing tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and a new stand-off in the Chushul sector.
Beijing also said it had “kept maximum restraint to prevent potential escalation” and called on India “to immediately withdraw all personnel who illegally trespassed across the LAC, and stop taking any actions that may escalate tensions or complicate matters”.
India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday the Chinese troops had engaged in “provocative action” on August 31, while discussions between ground commanders were on-going. This followed earlier moves on the night of August 29 which, the Army said, were “provocative” military movements to change the status quo. To pre-empt these moves, the Army said, India undertook measures “to strengthen our positions” near the south bank of Pangong Lake in Ladakh.
On Wednesday, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said on the situation there, “The Indian side claims it ‘pre-empted’ some activities. Like the Chinese saying ‘There are no 300 taels of silver buried here’, which means one accidentally gives away the hidden truth in an explanation, India’s statements reveal the fact that the Indian troops were the first to have illegally crossed the LAC, made provocations, changed the status quo in the border areas and violated bilateral agreements and important consensus.”
Ms. Hua said, “Since the beginning of year, India has breached bilateral agreements and important consensus many times in the western sector of the China-India boundary, attempted to unilaterally change the status quo by force, undermined peace and stability in the border region and caused tensions. The responsibility lies entirely with the Indian side. China has kept maximum restraint to prevent potential escalation.”
“We urge India to strictly discipline its border troops, stop all provocations at once, immediately withdraw all personnel who illegally trespassed across the LAC, and stop taking any actions that may escalate tensions or complicate matters. We hope India will work with China to implement bilateral agreements and important consensus reached by leaders of the two sides, and make concrete efforts to uphold peace and tranquillity in the border areas.”
China on Wednesday threatened India to "stop all provocations" along the international border and asked New Delhi to "withdraw all personnel" who are standing guard thwarting the Chinese incursion.
Ladakh standoff | China says responsibility for border tensions ‘lies entirely with India’
Beijing exercised restraint to avoid escalation, says the country’s Foreign Ministry, urging New Delhi to stop provocation
