  Thursday, August 20, 2020

China threat, new LAC route to Depsang

Discussion in 'Indian Defence Forum' started by FOOLS_NIGHTMARE, Aug 19, 2020 at 11:53 PM.

    FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

    FOOLS_NIGHTMARE SENIOR MEMBER

    After spending billions on the DBO road the Indians now find it vulnerable and have revived an old caravan trade route as an alternative.
    [​IMG]

    An ancient caravan trade route between Ladakh and Kashgar (now in Xinjiang, China) has been revived by India as an alternative route to access the vital Sub-Sector North (SSN) in Ladakh. The Karakoram pass, Depsang plains and the airfield at Daulat Beg Oldie (DBO) are part of the SSN.
    [​IMG]

    At present, these sensitive places can be accessed through the 255-km-long Darbuk-Shyok-DBO (DSDBO) road, which at several points is close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and thus exposed to military risk. From Ladakh’s Shyok village to Murgo (in Depsang), covering 127 km, the DSDBO road runs close to the LAC. The Galwan valley is on the same stretch. A 23-km tract of the DSDBO road from Darbuk to Shyok and 105-km stretch from Murgo to the DBO is relatively away from the LAC.

    The new road alignment starts from Sasoma, near the base of Siachen Glacier, and goes eastwards across the 17,800-foot-high Saser La and then descends at Gapsam near Murgo in Depsang plains. Here, the road will join the existing DSDBO road. As of now a jeepable mud track has been created from Sasoma to Saser La. Eastwards from Saser La to Saser Brangsa (an ancient camping site with no population), the 27-km track allows just walking. Beyond that till Murgo, a jeepable track is being laid out. The entire alignment, so far, is useable only during summer months, sources told The Tribune. New Delhi is taking a call on blacktopping the entire stretch.

    An all-weather road exists between Leh and Sasoma. The route eastwards of Sasoma will allow an alternative axis to the SSN in case the DSDBO road is targeted.

    The route is not new, it has been a mule track for centuries. Janet Rizvi in her book “Trans Himalayan Caravans- Merchant Princes and Peasant Traders in Ladakh”, published in 1999, says trade caravans were a regular between Ladakh and Kashgar till 1937. She describes the use of the route across Saser La.

    The BRO, a unit under the Ministry of Defence, has carved out the new track under trying circumstances as this is one of rugged parts of the tree-less Karakoram mountains. Temperature dips to -50°C during winter and hovers around 12°C in peak summer. The Central Road Research Institute was involved in the study on making the road across Saser La or a tunnel under it.
    Access to key airfield

    • The vital Sub-Sector North (SSN) in Ladakh, which includes the Karakoram pass, Depsang plains and the airfield at Daulat Beg Oldie (DBO), can be accessed through the 255-km-long Darbuk-Shyok-DBO (DSDBO) road
    • As an alternative route, India is now reviving an old trade track from Sasoma, near the base of Siachen Glacier, to Gapsam near Murgo in Depsang plains
    https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/nation/china-threat-new-lac-route-to-depsang-128014
     
    Capt. Karnage

    Capt. Karnage FULL MEMBER

    Chinese cannot detect movement on this route. A smart move by India.
     
    FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

    FOOLS_NIGHTMARE SENIOR MEMBER

    But we can....:enjoy:
    [​IMG]
     
    Capt. Karnage

    Capt. Karnage FULL MEMBER

    And what can you do even if you can.
     
    drumstick

    drumstick FULL MEMBER

    Wonderful development, its surprise after surprise.....

    so all those who were saying India will not construct anything now got rude awakening....

    message to all Indians- lets not discuss anything strategic... keep it simple ...

    and dude @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE your two red lines is the only misfit is this nice article.... get rid of that it wont suit here....
     
    FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

    FOOLS_NIGHTMARE SENIOR MEMBER

    New road to Ladakh for military move that goes unnoticed by Pakistan and China
    In an effort to rush troops and tanks to the Pakistan and China front in Ladakh without being observed by the enemy, India is working on making a new road from Manali to Leh, which will provide the third link between the high altitude mountainous Union Territory (UT) and the rest of the country.

    The ancient caravan trade route between Ladakh and Kashgar (now in Xinjiang, China) is an alternative route to access the vital Sub-Sector North (SSN) in Ladakh. The Karakoram pass, Depsang plains and the airfield at Daulat Beg Oldie (DBO) are part of the SSN.
    At present, these sensitive places can be accessed through the 255-km-long Darbuk-Shyok-DBO (DSDBO) road, which at several points is close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and thus exposed to military risk. From Ladakh’s Shyok village to Murgo (in Depsang), covering 127 km, the DSDBO road runs close to the LAC. The Galwan valley is on the same stretch. A 23-km tract of the DSDBO road from Darbuk to Shyok and 105-km stretch from Murgo to the DBO is relatively away from the LAC.

    https://indusscrolls.com/new-road-t...ve-that-goes-unnoticed-by-pakistan-and-china/

    Any road built on this terrain is very vulnerable, many small bridges and posts will be needed. Like Uttarakhand where floods and rains wash away the bridges, the situation here is even more intense.
     
    drumstick

    drumstick FULL MEMBER

    Suddenly i can see these folks are very worried about the road being vulnerable... why worry when you can be happy?
    there is so much confusion, and also so much wait for iron brother to do something.... all the keyboard warriors are waiting ... waiting ... waiting.... waiting.... nothing is happening....

    i can tell you what will happen... china will attempt a war in coming month or two (mostly by end of October if not early).
    They are going to get a repeat of 1967.... may be worst.
    Then all the image that they built from last 30 years will go off in matter of days....

    then another century of humiliation will start.... this time it will be much longer i what i feel :lol::lol::lol:
     
    AZADPAKISTAN2009

    AZADPAKISTAN2009 ELITE MEMBER

    :pop::pakistan::china:
     
