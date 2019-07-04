China : Those Who Terrorize Our Compatriots Will Pay !

Those Who Terrorize Our Compatriots Will Pay: Global Times Editorial

In some turbulent countries, we must prove that the Chinese people are not to be provoked, especially to be killed. Anyone who lays murderous hands on the Chinese is bringing destruction on himself. In a word, even though a thousand miles away, those who commit terrorist attacks on our compatriots will pay.

During their phone conversation on Friday, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan called an explosion on a bus ferrying Chinese workers in northern Pakistan a "terrorist attack," an authoritative definition to the bloody incident that killed at least 12 people, including nine Chinese citizens. A Pakistani minister said yesterday that traces of explosives had been detected at the scene of the blast. This is a terrorist attack that has caused the most serious Chinese casualties in Pakistan in recent years.Pakistan has long paid much attention on protecting Chinese engineers in Pakistan. It has set up a special security division for the protection of Chinese workers. However, the latest attack shows that there are still serious loopholes in Pakistan's protection work. Plugging those loopholes and resolutely curbing the increasing momentum of terrorist attacks against Chinese factors are of decisive significance to the smooth development of China-Pakistan cooperation.Pakistan is a sovereign country, and the security of the Chinese people in Pakistan of course must mainly rely on Pakistan's security system. But if the situation deteriorates, China cannot completely leave it up to Pakistan.