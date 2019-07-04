What's new

China : Those Who Terrorize Our Compatriots Will Pay !

Daniel808

Daniel808

Nov 24, 2013
Those Who Terrorize Our Compatriots Will Pay: Global Times Editorial
By Global Times Published: Jul 16, 2021 10:13 PM

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows vehicles near the blast site in Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on July 14, 2021. Photo: Xinhua

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows vehicles near the blast site in Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on July 14, 2021. Photo: Xinhua


During their phone conversation on Friday, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan called an explosion on a bus ferrying Chinese workers in northern Pakistan a "terrorist attack," an authoritative definition to the bloody incident that killed at least 12 people, including nine Chinese citizens. A Pakistani minister said yesterday that traces of explosives had been detected at the scene of the blast. This is a terrorist attack that has caused the most serious Chinese casualties in Pakistan in recent years.

No terrorist organizations have claimed responsibility for this attack so far, but this cowardly group will definitely be found out and must be resolutely annihilated.

Pakistan has long paid much attention on protecting Chinese engineers in Pakistan. It has set up a special security division for the protection of Chinese workers. However, the latest attack shows that there are still serious loopholes in Pakistan's protection work. Plugging those loopholes and resolutely curbing the increasing momentum of terrorist attacks against Chinese factors are of decisive significance to the smooth development of China-Pakistan cooperation.

There is no big political or social reason for hating China in Pakistan. The attacks on the Chinese people were carried out by some forces who want to deal a blow to the Pakistani government. They know the Pakistani government values the relationship with China very much. Therefore, they take attacking Chinese as a special bargaining chip.

China must take action to clearly tell the anti-government forces in Pakistan: No matter who carries out terrorist attacks on Chinese personnel and projects, it is tantamount to placing themselves in the position of Chinese enemies.

China will firmly support the Pakistani government to exterminate them. We will not only provide the necessary support and assistance, if Pakistan's strength is insufficient, China's missiles and special forces could also directly participate in operations to eliminate threats against Chinese in Pakistan with the consent of Pakistan. We will set an example as a deterrent.

Pakistan is a sovereign country, and the security of the Chinese people in Pakistan of course must mainly rely on Pakistan's security system. But if the situation deteriorates, China cannot completely leave it up to Pakistan. Instead, it should provide close assistance and participation.

In some turbulent countries, we must prove that the Chinese people are not to be provoked, especially to be killed. Anyone who lays murderous hands on the Chinese is bringing destruction on himself. In a word, even though a thousand miles away, those who commit terrorist attacks on our compatriots will pay.

https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202107/1228865.shtml
 
K

KaiserX

Apr 6, 2019
China & Pakistan should strike at the source of these terrorist based in Kabul and Gangedesh.

Both countries should sign a defence strategic agreement allowing eachothers bases to be used against the enemy nation (Gangedesh). Pakistan should deploy SSG/JF-17s along the LAC/Chicken neck, & China should be allowed to deploy J-10s/J-16s/J-10s in Skardu and naval ships at gwadar.
 
HalfMoon

HalfMoon

Nov 21, 2018
Pappa Alpha said:
I hope the evidence will lead to Gangadesh.
It will and China will not mince any words and callout India when the investigation is complete.

China will take this to UN and FATF, Black list India and declare war against India.

India is keema now.
 
Vapour

Vapour

Jul 2, 2020
Pakistan does have the capability to hit back, but whether it has the political will to do so is questionable.
 
Daniel808

Daniel808

Nov 24, 2013
KaiserX said:
China & Pakistan should strike at the source of these terrorist based in Kabul and Gangedesh.

Both countries should sign a defence strategic agreement allowing each others bases to be used against the enemy nation (Gangedesh). Pakistan should deploy SSG/JF-17s along the LAC/Chicken neck, & China should be allowed to deploy J-10s/J-16s/J-10s in Skardu and naval ships at gwadar.
Those Coward terrorist whoever it is, will pay the heavy price for this one.
The Chinese Team already arrive in Islamabad. Hopefully Chinese & Pakistani together finds who the culprits are very soon :tup:


8.jpg

https://tribune.com.pk/story/231091...arrive-in-pakistan-to-probe-dasu-bus-incident
 
