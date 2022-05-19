China, this is the reason you will never be able to defeat the usa.

Yusuf Ali: Behold! Allah said: "O Jesus! I will take thee and raise thee to Myself and clear thee (of the falsehoods) of those who blaspheme; I will make those who follow thee superior to those who reject faith, to the Day of Resurrection: Then shall ye all return unto me, and I will judge between you of the matters wherein ye dispute



The only way to win against the usa and nato is by accepting Islam as your religion and then see how God will give you victory.



Allah Hu Akbar!