"China: The Roots of Madness" (1967). Worth Watching Documentary

YouTube's algorithm guided me last night to this documentary about the modern China. Before watching this, I had only a vague idea about the modern China. Movies like 'The Last Emperor' helped some but the names like Chiang Kai Shek and Mao etc were vaguely familiar. This documentary helps a lot understanding those characters as well as China's rise from the utter depth. And I can't help anger toward the Japanese imperialism after watching this!! And I think Americans like George Marshall as shown in this documentary were fairly decent people, compared with what followed--the Neo Cons.This documentary was made in 1967, at the height of the Cold War, and China-America relationship, which began in early 1970s, was not even there. Beware though: This is a typical Western perspective. A bare mention of China's increased productivity and the budding revival and sidestepping the morality of the Opium War. But still well worth watching.