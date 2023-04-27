"China: The Roots of Madness" (1967). Worth Watching Documentary

YouTube's algorithm guided me last night to this documentary about the modern China. Before watching this, I had only a vague idea about the modern China. Movies like 'The Last Emperor' helped some but the names like Chiang Kai Shek and Mao etc were vaguely familiar. This documentary helps a lot understanding those characters as well as China's rise from the utter depth. And I can't help anger toward the Japanese imperialism after watching this!! And I think Americans like George Marshall as shown in this documentary were fairly decent people, compared with what followed--the Neo Cons.
This documentary was made in 1967, at the height of the Cold War, and China-America relationship, which began in early 1970s, was not even there. Beware though: This is a typical Western perspective. A bare mention of China's increased productivity and the budding revival and sidestepping the morality of the Opium War. But still well worth watching.
This documentary was made in 1967, at the height of the Cold War, and China-America relationship, which began in early 1970s, was not even there. Beware though: This is a typical Western perspective. A bare mention of China's increased productivity and the budding revival and sidestepping the morality of the Opium War. But still well worth watching.