China: The rise of a trade titan
27 April 2021
By Alessandro Nicita and Carlos Razo, UNCTAD

微信图片_20220121150037.png


China is perhaps one of the most unprecedented stories of economic development in recent history. In the last 25 years, the country’s economy rapidly expanded, lifting more people out of poverty than anywhere else in the world.

But all this wouldn’t have been possible without another outstanding story: the emergence of China from the periphery of world trade to becoming a global trade titan.

Genesis of a trade transformation
While the rise of China as an export powerhouse became evident at the beginning of this century, the story began earlier. Towards the end of the 1970s, China began a set of reforms to upgrade its economy and open up to the world. At that time, its share of global trade stood at less than 1%.

In 1986, to enhance and secure access to foreign markets for its growing exports, China applied to join the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT).

However, the accession process was derailed, and 15 years passed before China could formally connect to the multilateral trading system. During these years, its share of global trade gradually increased but China’s participation in the global economy remained well below its potential.

By the turn of the century, two intertwined events put China on the path towards becoming the manufacturing powerhouse of today: the emergence of global value chains (GVCs) and China’s accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO).

In the mid-1990s, advancements in transport logistics and information and communication technologies enabled the fragmentation of production across the globe. Soon thereafter, GVCs scoured the globe seeking reliable low-cost partners to allow them to scale up operations, but with mixed consequences on labour conditions and carbon dioxide emissions.

At the same time, the newly formed WTO – founded in 1995 – provided a more structured regulatory environment for international trade, an international dispute settlement mechanism, as well as lower cross-border transaction costs resulting from lower tariffs and restraints on the use of some non-tariff barriers.

China’s accession to the WTO in 2001 allowed GVCs to reliably tap into the country’s potential as a manufacturing powerhouse, enabling it to dramatically expand its exports to the rest of the world. From then on, history was written fast. By 2010, China was already the world’s undisputed export champion.

Meteoric rise both admired and questioned
The rise of this trade titan has been both admired and questioned. Concerns on the use of state subsidies, quotas, export measures, intellectual property rights and the management of its exchange rate have been a bone of contention.

In fact, many of these concerns form the bulk of complaints brought to the WTO and are behind the ongoing trade disagreements between the United States and China.

Nevertheless, China’s exports proved to be resilient not only to this constant stream of complaints but also to the trade tensions with the United States and souring relationship with the European Union – in March 2021 the EU issued its first sanctions against China since 1989.

Indeed, China's importance to global production in most sectors, from precision instruments and industrial machinery to computers and smartphones, has constantly increased during the last two decades.

The COVID-19 pandemic has further demonstrated the keystone role that China plays in the global economy. In early 2020, when COVID-19 infections were gathering pace across the country, production processes across the globe stalled or slowed because of disruptions faced by Chinese suppliers.

Moreover, high levels of export resilience have afforded China not only a swift export recovery from the pandemic, but also allowed for further gains across a variety of export sectors, even when those sectors have experienced overall decline. As a result, China's share of global trade increased further during 2020, to nearly 15%.

In 2021, China's trade recovery from the crisis has been impressive. In the first quarter of this year, its exports surged by almost 50% year-over-year, to about $710 billion.

Although such a large increase is partly due to the low base of last year, the result of the first quarter is still 27% higher (about $150 billion) than the first quarter of 2019, before COVID-19 hit China and then the global economy.

What’s next for China as the global export powerhouse?
Overall, China is likely to remain the world’s leading exporter for the near future. However, its exports dominance in the global economy may be approaching its peak. There are a number of reasons for this.

First, China's economy is maturing to be more reliant on domestic rather than foreign demand, as the prominence of exports in the Chinese economy has been rapidly declining in recent years. For global trade, this implies that Chinese imports are likely to increase faster than exports, thus eroding China’s exports’ share in the global economy.

Second, increasing labour costs in China are eroding its global competitiveness, especially in labour-intensive production processes. This will eventually result in the relocation of global production to lower-cost countries. Highly competitive economies like Viet Nam will likely chip away trade from China.

Moreover, advancements in labour-saving technologies, such as automation and robotics, as well as fiscal incentives like incentives to firms and tax credits for local employment, are improving the financial attractiveness of reshoring some manufacturing processes closer to consumers in developed countries.

Finally, headwinds hitting the globalized economy are strengthening. Current geopolitical tensions and national policy shifts, which are increasingly considering social and environmental aspects of development, may reverse the hyperglobalization process of the past more than 20 years.

A further escalation of tensions and a lack of global action to address social and environmental concerns could lead to a deglobalization process that will likely have stronger-than-average implications for major exporters such as China.

Hong kong's share in global trade is higher than Korea, close to Japan?!
Gross trade include re-exports. Trading hubs like HK and SG have effectively zero tariffs, and that's why lots of trade are routed through these places. Our gross exports are distorted and doesn't reflect our domestic exports accurately.

That's why SG always use Non-oil Domestic Exports to measure the health of our economy.

Gross trade include re-exports. Trading hubs like HK and SG have effectively zero tariffs, and that's why lots of trade are routed through these places. Our gross exports are distorted and doesn't reflect our domestic exports accurately.

That's why SG always use Non-oil Domestic Exports to measure the health of our economy.

Singapore political elites are the most competitive ones. I hope one man one vote system won't ruin it.

I don't think Singapore can be lucky to have another LKY, but I do hope Singapore can find a model to generate enough competitive elites whose combined intelligence are wiser than LKY.

Most western countries including France, Germany, UK, US degenerate a lot in past decades. I hope Singapore won't repeat their failure, so that China can learn something from Singapore again.
 
Singapore political elites are the most competitive ones. I hope one man one vote system won't ruin it.

I don't think Singapore can be lucky to have another LKY, but I do hope Singapore can find a model to generate enough competitive elites whose combined intelligence are wiser than LKY.

Most western countries including France, Germany, UK, US degenerate a lot in past decades. I hope Singapore won't repeat their failure, so that China can learn something from Singapore again.
You're being kind.

LKY:
人们听到赞美时通常有三种不同的反应：第一种是陶醉于温馨的溢美之词，忘记了关节的疼痛和自疑的伤感。第二种是处之泰然，因为自己已有无数荣耀，后来的只是锦上添花。第三种是苛刻地自我反省，并有点难为情，明知别人是刻意掩饰我们的缺点并凸显我们的优点。我的反应难免是第三种，因为我很了解我自己，知道那些赞语是别人的过奖。(在伦敦接受荣誉市民荣衔时谈话1982年7月15日)

Yes, we're lucky to have LKY, especially when most of his generation are illiterate in those times. Sometimes reading or watching his old speeches still give me insights today.

IMO his greatest legacy for SG is to institutionalize his ideals and put in constitutional safeguards to minimize a one man one vote system from going astray. It's not easy for populists to get and stay in power without showing competence, and even if they can get into power there's a separately elected President whose approval is required to appoint key positions and access to our reserves.
Otherwise populists can easily can get into power by promising the sky, and within two generations the money will all be spent and we will be heavily in debt.

 
Singapore political elites are the most competitive ones. I hope one man one vote system won't ruin it.

I don't think Singapore can be lucky to have another LKY, but I do hope Singapore can find a model to generate enough competitive elites whose combined intelligence are wiser than LKY.

Most western countries including France, Germany, UK, US degenerate a lot in past decades. I hope Singapore won't repeat their failure, so that China can learn something from Singapore again.
Singapore have no way to stop the degeneration. China has a strong party that can reject the opinion of the sucidal west,singapore doesn't. Without chinese migrants they will rot pretty quickly.
 
Singapore have no way to stop the degeneration. China has a strong party that can reject the opinion of the sucidal west,singapore doesn't. Without chinese migrants they will rot pretty quickly.
Ordinary mainland Chinese are not sensitive to western style competitive Populism politics due to their grownup environment.
I am not interested in politics until 30 when I arrived at US.

To be honest, I don't think ordinary mainland Chinese can bring much wisdom on how to govern Singapore, because Singapore is doing better than all Chinese cities, I mean governance, not economy.

I am not saying Chinese are not smart. The immigrant mainland Chinese in Singapore are damn smart, especially as engineers, businessmen, scientists. But lots of them are pretty dumb on politics. They will learn, it will take a while.

But I agree with you that, at least, mainland Chinese are not brainwashed by stupid western neoliberals. So they have common sense and good judgement.

Good governance is rare on earth today. Some US cities are rich, such as Seattle, San Francisco, New York. I had been there, lived there, not good governance at all. Lots of place of San Francisco is dirty, messy, and unsafe, especially downtown in the midnight. Prostitutes flirt me under the streetlight, ugly and fat, though.
When you walk in Singapore, even in the midnight, it's safe, clean, and comfortable. I live in Beijing, safe, but can't say on the other 2 aspects. Shanghai, better, due to better climate, more rain. Xiamen, good place, Zhuahai, nice place, but governance, still behind Singapore.

Singapore created it's own history of mankind. Hostile environment, but grow strong with thorns, like Rose.

I do believe China's success benefitted a lot from the Singapore model, as well as Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan.

China political model lack of attractiveness, I am not saying it's not good, but only Vietnam copied and succeed. There must be something to be done.

Singapore is experimenting a mix model. I would like to watch and see how it goes. If it succeeds, it will be very helpful for China.
 
You're being kind.

LKY:
人们听到赞美时通常有三种不同的反应：第一种是陶醉于温馨的溢美之词，忘记了关节的疼痛和自疑的伤感。第二种是处之泰然，因为自己已有无数荣耀，后来的只是锦上添花。第三种是苛刻地自我反省，并有点难为情，明知别人是刻意掩饰我们的缺点并凸显我们的优点。我的反应难免是第三种，因为我很了解我自己，知道那些赞语是别人的过奖。(在伦敦接受荣誉市民荣衔时谈话1982年7月15日)

Yes, we're lucky to have LKY, especially when most of his generation are illiterate in those times. Sometimes reading or watching his old speeches still give me insights today.

IMO his greatest legacy for SG is to institutionalize his ideals and put in constitutional safeguards to minimize a one man one vote system from going astray. It's not easy for populists to get and stay in power without showing competence, and even if they can get into power there's a separately elected President whose approval is required to appoint key positions and access to our reserves.
Otherwise populists can easily can get into power by promising the sky, and within two generations the money will all be spent and we will be heavily in debt.

LKY told Deng Xiaoping back in 1978 that, "we are descendant of Chinese peasants. There are a lot of Chinese scholars, aristocrats in mainland China, you will do better than us"

Deng Xiaoping feel embarrassed, China was not doing well back then.

I am glad, diaspora Chinese succeeded overseas without China's help. It inspired a lot of Chinese including me that, even a tiny city country like Singapore can be so prosperous.

Last but not least, the Singapore model inspired Deng Xiaoping, which benefited China hugely.

China collapsed in 19th and early 20th century, Singapore protected herself and diaspora Chinese.

Well done.
 
When you walk in Singapore, even in the midnight, it's safe, clean, and comfortable. I live in Beijing, safe, but can't say on the other 2 aspects. Shanghai, better, due to better climate, more rain. Xiamen, good place, Zhuahai, nice place, but governance, still behind Singapore.
Well, I think discipline and culture of the people is an equally important or even more important factor in this regard. South Korea and Japan are liberal democracies, but they also have clean and safe streets. I think Japan is even better than us here.

On the other hand you can put PAP in charge of Delhi and they will still not be able to do jackshit lol.
 
Ordinary mainland Chinese are not sensitive to western style competitive Populism politics due to their grownup environment.
I am not interested in politics until 30 when I arrived at US.

To be honest, I don't think ordinary mainland Chinese can bring much wisdom on how to govern Singapore, because Singapore is doing better than all Chinese cities, I mean governance, not economy.

I am not saying Chinese are not smart. The immigrant mainland Chinese in Singapore are damn smart, especially as engineers, businessmen, scientists. But lots of them are pretty dumb on politics. They will learn, it will take a while.

But I agree with you that, at least, mainland Chinese are not brainwashed by stupid western neoliberals. So they have common sense and good judgement.

Good governance is rare on earth today. Some US cities are rich, such as Seattle, San Francisco, New York. I had been there, lived there, not good governance at all. Lots of place of San Francisco is dirty, messy, and unsafe, especially downtown in the midnight. Prostitutes flirt me under the streetlight, ugly and fat, though.
When you walk in Singapore, even in the midnight, it's safe, clean, and comfortable. I live in Beijing, safe, but can't say on the other 2 aspects. Shanghai, better, due to better climate, more rain. Xiamen, good place, Zhuahai, nice place, but governance, still behind Singapore.

Singapore created it's own history of mankind. Hostile environment, but grow strong with thorns, like Rose.

I do believe China's success benefitted a lot from the Singapore model, as well as Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan.

China political model lack of attractiveness, I am not saying it's not good, but only Vietnam copied and succeed. There must be something to be done.

Singapore is experimenting a mix model. I would like to watch and see how it goes. If it succeeds, it will be very helpful for China.
I don't think chinese immigrants are particularly wise. What I am saying is without chinese immigrants, singapore will stop being chinese themselves in few decades,they barely have children.
 
I don't think chinese immigrants are particularly wise. What I am saying is without chinese immigrants, singapore will stop being chinese themselves in few decades,they barely have children.
All racial groups in SG have below replaceable TFRs, including the Malays. If you look at the numbers over the decades, the Malays has actually fallen in share of population. Because half of our population growth comes from immigration, and we can't attract enough Malay talents from the region because they probably still prefer Malaysia with preferential treatment. It's much easier to attract Chinese and Indian talents.

Also, SG practices race-based immigration. It's easier for an ethnic Chinese to get PR than an ethnic Indian assuming they are equally capable and talented. You can take a look at the expat forum on estimation of PR probability every year.

forum.singaporeexpats.com

PR Approval Probability 2021

Hi All. I am going to apply for PR for the first time this year. Profile: Job: Data Engineer Age: 25, single Nationality: Vietnamese Length of stay in Singapore: 6 years Working in Singapore: 2 years Annual salary: S$70,000 (EP P1 Holder) Serving…
forum.singaporeexpats.com forum.singaporeexpats.com
 
I do believe China's success benefitted a lot from the Singapore model, as well as Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan.
Yes, for over two decades China central government has sent waves of officials to Singapore for training & development, touted as "Chinese Mayor Programme", by now at least 30,000 senior officials have been trained and serving as backbone across all public sectors in China.

This is perhaps the least reported major event in western media, of course.

中国市长班_百度百科 (baidu.com)
 
Yes, for over two decades China central government has sent waves of officials to Singapore for training & development, touted as "Chinese Mayor Programme", by now at least 30,000 senior officials have been trained and serving as backbone across all public sectors in China.

This is perhaps the least reported major event in western media, of course.

中国市长班_百度百科 (baidu.com)
I am aware of that many years ago. My brother was there for training. Very nice experience. China government paid in full.
 
