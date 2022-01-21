China: The rise of a trade titan

Ordinary mainland Chinese are not sensitive to western style competitive Populism politics due to their grownup environment.

I am not interested in politics until 30 when I arrived at US.



To be honest, I don't think ordinary mainland Chinese can bring much wisdom on how to govern Singapore, because Singapore is doing better than all Chinese cities, I mean governance, not economy.



I am not saying Chinese are not smart. The immigrant mainland Chinese in Singapore are damn smart, especially as engineers, businessmen, scientists. But lots of them are pretty dumb on politics. They will learn, it will take a while.



But I agree with you that, at least, mainland Chinese are not brainwashed by stupid western neoliberals. So they have common sense and good judgement.



Good governance is rare on earth today. Some US cities are rich, such as Seattle, San Francisco, New York. I had been there, lived there, not good governance at all. Lots of place of San Francisco is dirty, messy, and unsafe, especially downtown in the midnight. Prostitutes flirt me under the streetlight, ugly and fat, though.

When you walk in Singapore, even in the midnight, it's safe, clean, and comfortable. I live in Beijing, safe, but can't say on the other 2 aspects. Shanghai, better, due to better climate, more rain. Xiamen, good place, Zhuahai, nice place, but governance, still behind Singapore.



Singapore created it's own history of mankind. Hostile environment, but grow strong with thorns, like Rose.



I do believe China's success benefitted a lot from the Singapore model, as well as Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan.



China political model lack of attractiveness, I am not saying it's not good, but only Vietnam copied and succeed. There must be something to be done.



Singapore is experimenting a mix model. I would like to watch and see how it goes. If it succeeds, it will be very helpful for China.