סין: הכלכלה צמחה ב-18.3% ברבעון הראשון - פחות מהתחזיות | כלכליסט האנליסטים ציפו לצמיחה של 19%, לאחר שברבעון הראשון של 2020 כלכלת סין התכווצה ב-6.8% בעקבות התפרצות מגיפת הקורונה; המכירות הקמעונאיות זינקו ב-34.2% במרץ, מעל הציפיות - ואולם התוצר התעשייתי איכזב עם עלייה של 14.1%

China: The economy grew 18.3% in the first quarter - less than forecastAnalysts had expected 19% growth, after in the first quarter of 2020 the Chinese economy contracted by 6.8% following the outbreak of the corona plague; Retail sales jumped 34.2% in March, above expectations - but industrial product disappointed with a 14.1% increaseForeign news08:07, 16.04.21Tags:growthCoronaChinaChina's economy grew by 18.3% in the first quarter compared to the same period last year, according to data released today by the country's Ministry of Statistics. Analysts' expectations were for 19% growth.Read more in Calcalist:Ahead of the climate conference: a dead end in talks between the US and China, India and BrazilWestern retailers boycott Chinese cotton and snatch boomerangAlibaba fined China $ 2.8 billionThe growth rate in the first quarter of 2021 is the highest since China began publishing the figure, in 1992. However it comes after in the first quarter of 2020 the Chinese economy contracted by 6.8% due to the outbreak of the corona plague. In the second quarter of last year, the second largest economy in the world returned to positive growth.The growth rate in January-March 2021 compared to the first quarter of 2019 stands at 10.3%.In a quarterly comparison, the growth rate in the first quarter was 0.6%, compared to 3.2% in the fourth quarter - below analysts' expectations of a 1.5% increase.Additional contentWatching a movie in a hall in Beijing on ThursdayBeijing Cinema (Photo: AP)According to data released today, retail sales jumped 34.2% in March, above analysts' expectations of a 28% increase and above the January-February figure of 33.8%.Industrial GDP climbed 14.1% in the past month - below analysts' forecasts for a 17.2% jump, compared to 35.1% in January-February.The unemployment rate in urban areas fell slightly to 5.3% in March, but at the age of 16-24 it remained high - 13.6%.According to a statement from the Ministry of Statistics, "The international arena is suffering from uncertainty and instability. The foundations for local recovery have not yet been formulated, and long-term structural problems remain."According to Reuters, analysts' expectations for growth in 2021 as a whole stand at 8.6%, after a growth of 2.3% in the past year - the lowest rate in 44 years.