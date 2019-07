(CNSNews.com) – A three-week session of the U.N. Human Rights Council ended on a jarring note on Friday when it was revealed that more than three dozen countries had signed a letter supporting China’s policies in Xinjiang.The letter, essentially echoing Beijing’s talking points, says, “Faced with the grave challenge of terrorism and extremism, China has undertaken a series of counter-terrorism and deradicalization measures in Xinjiang, including setting up vocational education and training centers.”It says there has been no terror attack in Xinjiang for three years and that its inhabitants enjoy a happier and more secure existence.“We commend China’s remarkable achievements in the field of human rights by adhering to the people-centered development philosophy and protecting and promoting human rights through development,” it says.Chinese Ambassador Xu Chen, speaking at the HRC on Friday, said his government warmly welcomed the support of the signatories of the letter, who “highly spoke of China’s progress in the field of human rights in Xinjiang, and the success in the field of fighting terrorism and extremism.”Speaking through an interpreter, Xu listed the principles China expects the HRC to uphold in its work – “objectivity, transparency, non-selectivity, constructiveness, non-confrontation, and non-politicization.”He complained that some Western delegations “driven by a political agenda,” had written an open letter of their own several days earlier, “in which they distorted reality on the ground in Xinjiang and made unfounded allegations.”(The 22 signatories of that letter included Canada, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and European nations.)Xu said those countries should “discard their prejudices” and “stop politicizing human rights issues.”“We have repeatedly stressed that what is going on in Xinjiang is entirely an internal affair of China, and it involves China’s sovereignty, security and territorial integrity,” he said.Xu described the camps as “vocational training centers,” and said their existence was supported by “all the people of Xinjiang and the rest of China.”“Under the strong leadership of the Chinese Communist Party, all the ethnic groups in Xinjiang are moving proudly to the year 2020 when China will become a well-off society, and further towards a bright future.”