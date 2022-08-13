What's new

China-Thailand joint air force training exercise

China-Thailand joint air force training exercise "Falcon Strike 2022" to kick off​

Source: Ministry of National Defense
Editor: Wang Xinjuan
Time: 2022-08-12 11:15:24

According to the consensus reached by the air forces of China and Thailand, the two sides will hold a joint training exercise code-named "Falcon Strike 2022" at Udorn Royal Thai Air Force Base in Thailand on August 14. Key training courses such as air support, strikes on ground targets, and small- and large-scale troop deployment will be included. Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) will dispatch fighter jets, fighter-bombers and airborne early warning (AEW) aircraft, and the Royal Thai Air Force will send its fighter jets and AEW aircraft for the training exercise.

The joint training exercise aims to enhance mutual trust and friendship between the air forces of the two countries, deepen practical cooperation and promote the continuous development of China-Thailand comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.
 
60212342ly1h57kkxnca0j20u90k0n04.jpg
60212342ly1h57kkxm6qsj20u30k0774.jpg
60212342ly1h57kkxksxej20tw0k075t.jpg
60212342ly1h57kkxkvo1j20tv0k0tao.jpg
60212342ly1h57kl2o4n7j21d80u0aet.jpg
60212342ly1h57kl2newfj21bd0u0n2a.jpg
60212342ly1h57kl2o0q0j21i60u0n2n.jpg
 

