China Tests Rocket System Along LAC Capable Of Hitting Critical Indian Army Bases: Report The system called PHL-16 MLRS tested at a height of more than 5,300 metre in the Xinjiang Region is expected to be deployed in the Himalayas, according Chinese state media

In a bid to strengthen its defence, China’s People’s Liberation Army has tested an advanced Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) close to the border that could target critical Indian military bases. The system tested at a height of more than 5,300 metre in the Xinjiang Region recently comes amid the 16th round of military talks held last week between the two countries. It is likely that China will deploy the PHL-16 MLRS on the Sino-Indian border, reported China’s state media according to the news agency ANI.The report stated that a live-fire training assessment was conducted for a new type of rocket mine-laying vehicle in the Xinjiang Region close to the Indian border. The multiple launch rocket system is expected to be deployed in the Himalayas, local media reported.A video telecast by the state media network CCTV showed on Wednesday that PLA conducted a military exercise with attack helicopters over Pangong Lake. The 33-second video was released hours after the two countries concluded the 16th round of Corps Commander-level talks held at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between India and China held on Sunday.The video shows the army aviation brigade attached to the PLA Xinjiang Military Command carrying out an exercise over the world’s highest saltwater lake, Pangong Lake, at an altitude of almost 4,350 metres, reported news agency ANI.According to the Chinese media, Z-10 attack helicopters were part of the drills for the first time unlike before where only transport helicopters carried border defence troops for patrol missions.Meanwhile, the 16th round of Corps Commander level talks on Sunday at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Indian side didn’t yield any result. However, the two sides reaffirmed the resolution of remaining issues in eastern Ladakh would aid restoration of peace and tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Western Sector and enable progress in bilateral relations.The Indian side in the talks was led by Fire and Fury Corps Commander Lt Gen A Sengupta. They had a detailed exchange of views in keeping with the guidance provided by the State Leaders to work for the resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest.