Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Home
Forums
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
What's new
New posts
New media
New media comments
New profile posts
Latest activity
Media
New media
New comments
Search media
Members
Current visitors
New profile posts
Search profile posts
Forum Rules
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Menu
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
Home
Forums
Country Watch
Chinese Defence Forum
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
China test the latest ‘Sea Hunter’ warship ‘capable of firing powerful torpedoes to hit enemy
Thread starter
Beast
Start date
Oct 13, 2021
B
Beast
ELITE MEMBER
Feb 5, 2011
25,876
-39
59,835
Country
Location
Oct 13, 2021
#1
CAPRICORN-88
SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 19, 2015
3,283
-5
6,220
Country
Location
28 minutes ago
#2
It is very stressful to be a sailor in USN SSN serving in West Pacific in China territorial water?
You must log in or register to reply here.
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)
Similar threads
The Pakistan Navy | Transformation from Fledgling Force to a Fighting Machine
Horus
Jul 11, 2013
2
3
4
5
6
7
Replies
90
Views
31K
Jul 28, 2014
Malghani
Share:
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Latest posts
Featured
Pakistan Navy Type 054AP Frigates - Update, News & Discussion
Latest: MastanKhan
2 minutes ago
Pakistan Navy
Pakistan officially inducts SH 15 Artillery Gun
Latest: doorstar
3 minutes ago
Pakistan Army
Chiefs of the Air Staff - Pakistan Air Force
Latest: ghazi52
14 minutes ago
Pakistan Air Force Archive
Pakistan is under attack by Financial task force IMF and pakistaní media
Latest: Cash GK
20 minutes ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
Brooklyn - The little Pakistan of America
Latest: GumNaam
24 minutes ago
Social & Current Events
Pakistan Defence Latest Posts
Featured
Pakistan Navy Type 054AP Frigates - Update, News & Discussion
Latest: MastanKhan
2 minutes ago
Pakistan Navy
Pakistan officially inducts SH 15 Artillery Gun
Latest: doorstar
3 minutes ago
Pakistan Army
Chiefs of the Air Staff - Pakistan Air Force
Latest: ghazi52
14 minutes ago
Pakistan Air Force Archive
No 17 ''Tigers'' Squadron First To Re-Equip With JF-17 Block-3
Latest: FuturePAF
43 minutes ago
JF-17 Thunder
Our Heroes need their identity back
Latest: ghazi52
48 minutes ago
Pakistan Air Force
Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts
Pakistan is under attack by Financial task force IMF and pakistaní media
Latest: Cash GK
20 minutes ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
Brooklyn - The little Pakistan of America
Latest: GumNaam
24 minutes ago
Social & Current Events
TLP announces 'long march' to Islamabad tomorrow
Latest: AZMwi
38 minutes ago
Pakistani Siasat
Will Pakistan exit the FATF grey list? Global watchdog decides today
Latest: Cash GK
44 minutes ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
IMRAN KAHN FUNNY TEAM
Latest: Genghis khan1
Today at 4:33 AM
Pakistani Siasat
Military Forum Latest Posts
China sends in 100 rocket launchers to fortify border with India
Latest: Trango Towers
48 minutes ago
Military Forum
Papua New Guinea commissions second Guardian-class patrol boat from Australia
Latest: casual
Today at 4:09 AM
Naval Warfare
US Navy Chief : U.S. Cannot Outspend China, Must Use Allies To Counter
Latest: PakFactor
Today at 1:28 AM
Naval Warfare
Iran and Turkey sign security agreement to fight terrorism
Latest: El Sidd
Yesterday at 11:45 PM
Military Forum
The Iran-Iraq War: The Original Gulf War
Latest: dexter
Yesterday at 10:02 PM
Military History & Tactics
Country Latest Posts
China test the latest ‘Sea Hunter’ warship ‘capable of firing powerful torpedoes to hit enemy
Latest: CAPRICORN-88
28 minutes ago
Chinese Defence Forum
Turkey's MIT brings down 15-member Mossad spy network
Latest: AZMwi
33 minutes ago
Turkish Defence Forum
Type 055 DDG News & Discussions
Latest: CAPRICORN-88
36 minutes ago
Chinese Defence Forum
D
Anticipated defense cooperation between Morocco and Israel
Latest: dani191
37 minutes ago
Arab Defence Forum
China released the video of captured Indian soldiers in Galwan
Latest: Rafi
38 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
Home
Forums
Country Watch
Chinese Defence Forum
Menu
Log in
Register
Top
Bottom