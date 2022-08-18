China test fires missile in Xinjiang ahead of India-US military drills near Himalayan border​

The People’s Liberation Army has test fired an updated surface-to-air defence missile in a high-altitude plateau of China’s western Xinjiang region, according to an August 8, 2022 report on state broadcaster CCTV.The test was held ahead of India-US military drills set to take place near the disputed Himalayan border in western China. A military expert said the PLA tests appear to be a show of deterrence in the countdown to the India-US joint exercises in October. Military observers said footage from the drills showed Chinese troops operating HQ-17A air defence missiles.