What's new

China tells U.S. companies that they are welcome in its market

onebyone

onebyone

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 2, 2014
5,080
-4
12,172
Country
Thailand
Location
Thailand
SHANGHAI, Oct 19 (Reuters) - China welcomes U.S. companies to actively participate in its market and will strive to create a fair and just environment, the industry ministry said on Monday, citing a meeting it held with firms such as Qualcomm Inc and General Motors.

Xiao Yaqing, China's Minister of Industry and Information Technology, made the comments during a video meeting held with a delegation sent by the US-China Business Council, the ministry said in a statement published on is website.

Executives from the headquarters of companies like General Motors and Qualcomm attended the meeting, alongside the heads of the US-China Business Council, the statement said, adding that Xiao had also commented on how there were good market prospects in areas like 5G technology and new energy vehicles.

The meeting comes as tensions between Beijing and Washington have escalated in recent weeks particularly over issues like technology that have ensnared Chinese companies like Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp, TikTok owner ByteDance and Tencent Holdings


The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Saturday that Chinese officials had issued repeated warnings to U.S. government officials that China may detain Americans in China in response to the Justice Department's prosecution of Chinese military-affiliated scholars.

China's foreign ministry on Monday said in response to questions about the WSJ's report that the United States was trying to play victim. (Reporting by Brenda Goh; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

www.yahoo.com

China tells U.S. companies that they are welcome in its market

China welcomes U.S. companies to actively participate in its market and will strive to create a fair and just environment, the industry ministry said on Monday, citing a meeting it held with firms such as Qualcomm Inc and General Motors. Xiao Yaqing, China's Minister of Industry and Information
www.yahoo.com www.yahoo.com
 
D

Dark1

FULL MEMBER
Feb 29, 2020
910
-13
611
Country
India
Location
India
Wow, usa is insulting and humiliating China everyday and china is welcoming American companies. Turning the other cheek , very noble of the Chinese.
 
IceCold

IceCold

PDF VETERAN
May 1, 2007
16,046
7
18,406
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Dark1 said:
Turning the other cheek
Click to expand...
Only a moron would believe such. In the real world its called playing smart.
Remember how the US is trying to get its companies to come home and invest back in the US, its even trying to give incentives. Now with the US blackmailing Chinese companies in the US, US companies in China were under anxiety of whats to come and how China will react, with this msg they are actually saying that US companies dont need to go anywhere else and they are welcomed in China.
This also puts dents into the dreams of many wanabe super powers trying to replace China and dreaming about becoming a hub for the US companies.
Its like killing two birds with one stone.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

L
The United States does not see Dhaka in the eyes of Delhi
Replies
5
Views
249
dbc
dbc
beijingwalker
With America Out, Wily China Will Be Mideast's Next Big Economic Power
2 3
Replies
36
Views
1K
raptor22
raptor22
vi-va
Compared With China, U.S. Stay-At-Home Has Been 'Giant Garden Party,' Journalist Says
Replies
0
Views
195
vi-va
vi-va
beijingwalker
Trump team weighs giving China a get-out-of-jail free card on Iran
2
Replies
26
Views
1K
oprih
oprih
beijingwalker
The U.S. Can’t Make Allies Take Sides Over China
Replies
4
Views
450
PeaceGen
PeaceGen

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top