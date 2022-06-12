What's new

China takes significant step towards launching solar power plant in space

China takes significant step towards launching solar power plant in space
The report stated that the satellite will first convert the solar energy into electricity.
June 8, 2022 6:14:13 pm
b9ed0186ee0740e58f796ce46d4fbd59.jpeg


In a significant development, China is looking to launch a solar power plant by 2028 in space. According to a report by the South China Morning Post, the plan to launch the project is two years ahead of its schedule. The country will launch the satellite at an altitude of 400 kms. The details of the plan have been shared in the journal Chinese Space Science and Technology.

The report further stated that the satellite will first convert the solar energy into electricity. It will then convert the electricity into microwaves or lasers which can then be transmitted to various targets on the Earth. The same can then convert back into electricity on the planet. While the project will only generate 10 kilowatts, which can only be used by a few homes, the same will be subsequently increased to become an important source of power.

The report went on to state that the proposal was drafted in 2014 for the first time and was in response to advancement in latest technologies and “new situations at home and abroad. ”. The paper suggests that the power plant will be built in four stages.

After the initial launch in 2028, China will send another satellite in 2030 into the geostationary orbit about 36,000 km from the earth, with an aim to conduct more experiments. By the year 2035, a 10-megawatt power plant will begin transmitting energy to a number of civilian users and the Chinese military.

Experts believe that by 2050, this station’s output could increase to 2 gigawatts. The article further predicted that a full-scale microwave beam could transfer nearly 230 watts per square metre, which is close to direct sunlight. Even as microwaves are believed to be safe for people at these levels, it is not clear whether they impact those living near the receiving station on the Earth.

https://www.financialexpress.com/li...r-power-plant-in-space-check-details/2553242/
 
Great potential for military use, stable electricity supply is hard to come by in the frontline of battle ground and remote border posts by conventional means.
 
Great potential for military use, stable electricity supply is hard to come by in the frontline of battle ground and remote border posts by conventional means.
Not exactly.

A single ASAT missile can bring it down disrupting too many frontline forces. Unless provided with backup, its too much of risk. This satellite from a military point of view is a sitting duck. It might make sense for civilian use to provide energy in arbitrary remote locations without any need to tug along a generator.
 
Not exactly.

A single ASAT missile can bring it down disrupting too many frontline forces. Unless provided with backup, its too much of risk. This satellite from a military point of view is a sitting duck. It might make sense for civilian use to provide energy in arbitrary remote locations without any need to tug along a generator.
How many countries have the capability to take down satelites? and what if China has so many of them in the space like everywhere?
 
How many countries have the capability to take down satelites? and what if China has so many of them in the space like everywhere?
Any country that is a serious threat to China has that ability. And ASAT is not that hard to master. Its basically ABM from 70s or 80s. Satellites are not manuvering target like warheads. Any country that can make ballistic missiles only needs right guidance mechanism based on IIR for instance. And we have seen many countries --even with very little resources-- make ballistic missile.

Also, the relationship between target and weapon is that of cost. This satellite having gigawatts of energy harvesting and transmitting ability will be more expensive than a simple solid fuel rocket with somewhat sophisticated guidance for hit to kill. So more satellites China builds more resources she commits and puts at risk to be taken out with a relatively cheaper and older weapon. Its same as China's Anti Ship ballistic Missile and aircraft carrier scenario. Aircraft carriers are way more expensive than a ballistic missile with proper guidance.

More for intra solar power generating. Imagine it can power the electricity to Moon,
Moon has no atmosphere... so if you have solar cells you can power it on the surface of moon with no attenuation from atmosphere.
 
Stupid comment.

There are always contingency plans to divert civilian resources to military assets during wartime. It doesn't mean you don't harness free energy during peacetime.
Stupid @WotTen.

The comment was not on civilian usage but on purely or partial military usage of such a critical resource as a satellite or a system of satellites that give gigawatts of power.
 
How many countries have the capability to take down satelites? and what if China has so many of them in the space like everywhere?
USA, EU, Australia, Canada, Russia, India, Japan can all take it down. Since its only in 400km altitude its a senseless project.
 
More for intra solar power generating. Imagine it can power the electricity to Moon,
What? The moon has no atmosphere. It makes no difference to put solar power plant on lunar surface,

You can talk endlessly, but until they really take one down, all you did is just talking.
Dude all those nations or federations have advanced space programs. Believe me, landing on a comet is a bigger feature than shooting down stationary satellite on a fixed orbit with a stable velocity.


And btw all the nations and federations i mentioned are sane countries that wont shoot down a satellite for a simple test which can be run in computers without creating Kessler syndrome.
 
USA, EU, Australia, Canada, Russia, India, Japan can all take it down. Since its only in 400km altitude its a senseless project.
Sorry they dont, Only a few selected one can do it. You just like saying many countries can send man to space with your BS. But reality is only US, Russia and China have the abilities to send man o space.
 

