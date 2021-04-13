What's new

China takes nearly 50% of global new ships orders in 2021, data shows

China takes nearly 50% of global new ships orders in 2021, data shows
20:54, 03-Jan-2022
China took nearly 50 percent of the global new orders for ships in 2021 as the biggest shipbuilder, CCTV reported Monday.

According to CCTV, the country's new ships came to 22.8 million compensated gross tonnages (CGTs) in 2021, 49 percent of the global orders; it cited data from Clarkson Research Service.

South Korea was the second-largest shipbuilder, taking 38 percent of the global orders in last year, said the company.

The global new orders for ships came to 45.73 million CGTs last year, the highest since 2014, according to the data provider, despite the shipyards which were open to new orders still decreasing.

Clarkson Research Service predicted that the current global shipbuilding capacity dropped by 40 percent compared to 2008.

China takes nearly 50% of global new ships orders in 2021, data shows

China took nearly 50 percent of the global new orders for ships in 2021 as the biggest shipbuilder, CCTV reported Monday.
This ability allow us to make more aircraft carriers/destroyer and nuclear submarines with ICBMs faster than anyone else
 
