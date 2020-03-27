beijingwalker
China Takes Global Lead On Vaccines — And It May Have Lasting Impact
The U.S. is not leading the global effort to vaccinate against COVID-19. China is taking the reins instead.
By: James Packard
Posted at 5:06 PM, Mar 03, 2021
and last updated 8:06 AM, Mar 04, 2021
China has pledged to send about half a billion doses, in all, of COVID-19 vaccines to countries all over the world. The U.S., meanwhile, is not considering a request from Mexico to share doses. It's a major shift in who leads during global crisis -- and it could have a lasting impact.
