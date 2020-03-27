What's new

China Takes Global Lead On Vaccines — And It May Have Lasting Impact

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
36,942
2
70,820
Country
China
Location
China
China Takes Global Lead On Vaccines — And It May Have Lasting Impact
The U.S. is not leading the global effort to vaccinate against COVID-19. China is taking the reins instead.

By: James Packard
Posted at 5:06 PM, Mar 03, 2021

and last updated 8:06 AM, Mar 04, 2021

China has pledged to send about half a billion doses, in all, of COVID-19 vaccines to countries all over the world. The U.S., meanwhile, is not considering a request from Mexico to share doses. It's a major shift in who leads during global crisis -- and it could have a lasting impact.

www.thedenverchannel.com

China Takes Global Lead On Vaccines — And It May Have Lasting Impact

The U.S. is not leading the global effort to vaccinate against COVID-19. China is taking the reins instead.
www.thedenverchannel.com www.thedenverchannel.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

ArabianEmpires&Caliphates
G20 leaders to pump in $5 trln into global economy in fight against coronavirus
Replies
1
Views
336
ArabianEmpires&Caliphates
ArabianEmpires&Caliphates
P
Why a drug price hike was necessary.
Replies
3
Views
235
Norwegian
Norwegian
Nan Yang
Trump’s war on Huawei is self-defeating
Replies
3
Views
535
Thamizh Puli
T
Khanivore
A China Expert Explains Why Coronavirus Fears Are Overblown
Replies
0
Views
581
Khanivore
Khanivore
Lego Jangkar
How China is ruthlessly exploiting the coronavirus pandemic it helped cause
2
Replies
16
Views
1K
BHAN85
BHAN85

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom