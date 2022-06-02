China takes 7 gold medals in Asian Physics Olympiad at Doon univ, host India secures one silver and four bronze medals​

beijingwalker
Nov 4, 2011
China takes 7 gold medals in Asian Physics Olympiad at Doon univ, host India secures one silver and four bronze medalsTNN / Jun 2, 2022, 08:33 IST
Dehradun: The Chinese contingent bagged seven gold medals in the annual Asian Physics Olympiad, which was held at Graphic Era University this year.
China was closely followed by Russia with three gold medals. The third spot was claimed by the Australian team that bagged one gold medal.
Meanwhile, host India secured one silver and four bronze medals. Students from 28 countries of the world participated in the mega event.
As part of the contest, they were asked to solve theory and experiment-based complex questions of Physics. After evaluation of answer sheets on Wednesday, the results were declared in a valedictory function. Students and representatives of all 28 countries joined the event through online mode.
Dr Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi, director, IIT Roorkee, chief guest on the occasion, said, "It is a matter of pride of that Graphic Era University hosted the prestigious Olympiad. These contests help students become more aware of Science."
