China Suspend All Activities under China-Australia Strategic Economic Dialogue

China's top economic planner announced on Thursday it is indefinitely suspending all activities under the China-Australia Strategic Economic Dialogue, marking the first time that a diplomatic mechanism between the two countries was frozen on the heels of downward spiraling bilateral relations.The decision sends a clear signal that China is resolute, and prepared to take all necessary moves to defend its national interests in response to Australia's provocations, and that more measures would follow if Canberra further escalates its anti-China agenda, observers said.The suspension is a strong political gesture and means that more bilateral government-to-government communication avenues would likely to be put on hold, and trade deals would shrink drastically if Canberra does not exhibit good faith measures to repair bilateral relations, analysts said.NDRC said that the decision was based on the current attitude of the Australian Commonwealth Government toward China-Australia cooperation, as some Australian Commonwealth Government officials recently "launched a series of measures to disrupt the normal exchanges and cooperation between China and Australia out of Cold War mindset and ideological discrimination," according to a statement on the website of NDRC.The China-Australia strategic economic dialogue, an important mechanism under China-Australia Annual Prime Ministerial Meeting and an important tool to cement bilateral relation mechanisms, was launched in 2014. It aims to conduct strategic dialogue on key bilateral economic and investment areas and strengthen economic ties.According to media reports, the latest round of dialogue, or the third round under the framework, was held in Beijing in September 2017.The suspension marks the first time that Beijing has officially frozen diplomatic channels with Canberra, after the Australian federal government, in what viewed as a provocative action against China, uses laws to revoke agreements signed between Victoria state and China on the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in April."Such suspension is very rare within China's diplomatic course with major countries, which underscores China's strong objection to the move and sends a clear warning to Australia that China is determined, and is ready to employ all necessary tools to defend its legitimate interests," Zhou Fangyin, a professor at the Guangdong Research Institute for International Strategies, told the Global Times on Thursday."Morrison should respect China's bottom line and drop the fantasy that China may retreat on its unreasonable provocation," Zhou said.James Laurenceson, Director and Professor at the Australia-China Relations Institute under the University of Technology Sydney, told the Global Times that China's response is "calibrated," not a dramatic over or under-reaction.Chinese observers stressed that to date, it is meaningless for China to honor communication mechanisms given Australia's anti-China stance."First of all, Australia does not display the right attitude for a dialogue to plow on. And Australia's unilateral tore-up of BRI deal also shows that any agreement formally signed between China could be scrapped down by any unjustified excuse at any time," Zhou noted.Australian Trade Minister Dan Tehan said on Thursday that the country is disappointed with China's decision, and "remains open to holding the dialogue and engaging at the ministerial level."The suspension also casts doubt on any China-Australia Annual Prime Ministerial Meeting, analysts predicted. In 2019, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang held the 7th round of China-Australia Annual Prime Ministerial Meeting with Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia, and the meeting in 2020 was cancelled amid coronavirus outbreak.The relations between China and Australia have sunk to an all-time low in recent months. But a reverse following the suspension is unlikely in short-term, as Australia shows no sincerity to repair bilateral relations.In April, China's Foreign Ministry requested Australia revoke its wrong decision over the BRI deal, and the ministry also warned that it will hit back hard.