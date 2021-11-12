China Suspects Kids' Clothing Deliveries Are Spreading Covid China is taking its extreme Covid-19 containment measures even further, warning that the virus could be transmitted on parcels sent in the mail just as the country's biggest annual online shopping festival looms.

After three workers at a children's clothing maker in the northeastern Hebei province were found to have Covid, authorities more than 1,200 miles away ordered people who had received -- or even just handled -- packages from the company to get tested.