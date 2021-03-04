What's new

China Surpasses US in AI Journal citations – Top Trending news

ByGirish Shetti
Posted on March 4, 2021

CHINA SURPASSES US IN AI JOURNAL CITATIONS
Serving as yet another reminder of China’s growing clout in the Artificial Intelligence industry, last year the Asian giant surpassed America in overall journal citations in artificial intelligence research.

This startling revelation was brought forth annual by the Ai Index report, which was prepared in collaboration with Stanford University. This news shouldn’t come as a big surprise given that over the years the Chinese government has been pouring millions of dollars into the AI industry.

