China supports Gwadar port’s greater role in regional cooperation on trade, goods
CPEC will surely play a more positive role in helping the region achieve prosperity, Zhao Lijian says
APPNovember 24, 2020
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian. PHOTO: REUTERS
BEIJING:
Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Tuesday said China supported the greater role of Gwadar port in regional trade as it is an important component of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) flagship project.
“We are glad to see the new progress. We support the Gwadar port’s greater role in the regional cooperation on trade and goods,” the Chinese spokesperson said while expressing happiness over the start of international transit activities at the port.
The international transit activities had started with the arrival of first fish cargo at the Gwadar Port for onward shipment to China, he informed.
In the coming days, more vessels containing international cargo, including LPG, steel pipes, DAP fertilizer for transit to Afghanistan were scheduled to arrive the port.
Lijain informed that during his posting as deputy head of mission at the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad, he visited the Gwadar Port for six times. “From its building and use, I am quite impressed by the achievements in the Gwadar Port," he stated.
He remarked that facts had proven that CPEC had not only benefited Chinese and Pakistani people but had also facilitated the regional connectivity and economic cooperation.
“We are confident that with efforts from all parties, the CPEC will surely play a more positive role in helping the region achieve prosperity,” Lijian added.
The arrival of a ship carrying 200 tonnes of fish from the international water for onward shipment to China in refrigerated containers was the outcome of a special initiative taken under the guidance of the prime minister to kick start operations at the Gwadar Port, the spokesperson added.
"This reflects the confidence of the international business community and shipping lines in the economic potential of the port," he said.
Lijain informed that a dedicated Directorate of Transit Trade had also been established at Gwadar to work closely with the stakeholders to transform the port into a major transit trade hub.
