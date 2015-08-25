What's new

China suffered 'far fewer' casualties than India in June clash: Global Times editor

Figaro

Figaro

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 17, 2017
4,988
8
8,708
Country
United States
Location
United States
China suffered 'far fewer' casualties than India in June clash: Global Times editor
(Reuters) - China suffered "far fewer" than the 20 deaths incurred by India's military in a clash on their border in the Himalayas in June, the Global Times editor-in-chief said in a tweet, contradicting a claim made by India's defence minister.

"No Chinese soldiers was captured by Indian troops, but PLA captured many Indian soldiers that day," Hu Xijin said in the tweet
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1306622885050478592
, referring to China's People's Liberation Army (PLA).

The Global Times is published by the People's Daily, the official newspaper of China's ruling Communist Party.

The tweet was accompanied by a screenshot, stamped 'fake news', of an Indian media report about defence minister Rajnath Singh saying India inflicted heavy casualties on Chinese forces during the fighting.

The June clash in the Ladakh region, in the western part of their border, was the worst violence between the nuclear-armed neighbours in decades. China has not released casualty figures for its troops.

"They (Indian troops) also sent a very strong message by imposing heavy casualties on the Chinese PLA," Singh was quoted as saying in the Indian parliament on Tuesday in the report https://www.hindustantimes.com/indi...n-lok-sabha/story-LCN5YDRaKWCzYgXLYcMBmN.html.

Hu Xijin is the Indian troll slayer 8-) :enjoy:
 
L

LURKER

FULL MEMBER
Apr 6, 2010
1,318
-3
1,770
I thought the ‘score’ was 20-0 as per @Beast. All this while Chini brothers were confidently claiming there were no casuality of Han soldiers. The well fed superior Han soldiers could not die at the hands of rice eating Indians. Why this sudden confession of Chinese casualties by the govt mouthpiece?
 
SuperStar20

SuperStar20

FULL MEMBER
Jun 6, 2020
610
-1
208
Country
India
Location
United States
As far as I know, the death toll of Chinese troops in Galwan Valley clash on June 15 is far fewer than 20 deaths of Indian troops.

That means at least some died.
 
G

Globenim

FULL MEMBER
Aug 19, 2011
1,866
-1
3,195
Country
China
Location
Thailand
Wow so its still the same old India had much higher casualities than Chinas anything from 0 to 19 even according to the "worst" unverified hearsay Indians can find, with different words.

Guess that means India won big time and since India won they can drop all those embarassing fake graves stories, fake general list stories, fake chatlog stories and fake invasions of other countries diversion stories Indians are still parotting like brainless zombies to cope with their defeat.
 
Last edited:
L

LURKER

FULL MEMBER
Apr 6, 2010
1,318
-3
1,770
SuperStar20 said:
As far as I know, the death toll of Chinese troops in Galwan Valley clash on June 15 is far fewer than 20 deaths of Indian troops.

That means at least some died.
Click to expand...
Whats even more shameful is that their sacrifice was not even acknowledged by the Communist Party regime leave alone giving them military honours and state funeral.

Who apart from CPC paid trolls and their sweeter than honey friends would believe that in a brawl involving hundreds of soldiers just one side lost 20 soldiers while there was no casualty on the other side.

@faithfulguy Hope this Hu Xijin guy does not his job or head for saying the obvious in his article and tweet.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
beijingwalker Fighting the elements, not the enemy. India suffers over 100 casualties every year on China border Central & South Asia 6
beijingwalker US may suffer major blow if China produces vaccine against Covid-19 first COVID-19 Coronavirus 0
striver44 China Limited the Mekong’s Flow. Other Countries Suffered a Drought. China & Far East 1
F-22Raptor China suffers its second launch failure in less than a month China & Far East 8
haidian ‘Genuine’ Friendship with China Can Help End Rohingya Muslims’ Sufferings: Bangladeshi Prof. Central & South Asia 6
TaiShang China thrives as the West suffers ‘new mediocre’ China & Far East 2
NOWorNEVER India also suffers from a power shortage, so it's jealous of China-Pakistan cooperation, Hu CPEC 1
F-22Raptor Science suffers as China’s internet censors plug holes in Great Firewall China & Far East 0
Hamartia Antidote Why 90% of China’s youth suffer from near-sightedness Technology & Science 6
anon45 Asian shares bounce off three-year lows while China's suffering goes on China & Far East 24

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top