China successfully sent a mobile telecommunication satellite into orbit on November 12, 2020

Feb 1, 2018
China launches new mobile telecommunication satellite
Source: Xinhua | 2020-11-13 01:35:47

XICHANG, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- China successfully launched a new mobile telecommunication satellite from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province on Thursday.

The Tiantong 1-02 satellite was launched at 23:59 (Beijing Time) by a Long March-3B carrier rocket.

Tiantong-1 is a satellite mobile communication system independently developed and built by China. It consists of a space segment, ground segment, and user terminal.

Developed by the China Academy of Space Technology, the Tiantong 1-02 satellite will establish a mobile network with ground facilities to provide all-weather, all-time, stable and reliable mobile communication services such as voice, short message and data for users in China and its surrounding areas, the Middle East, Africa and other related regions, as well as most sea areas in the Pacific Ocean and Indian Ocean.

Thursday's launch was the 352nd by the Long March rocket series.

 
Sep 8, 2017
I wish China will gradually move launches from inland provinces to Wenchang spaceport. I think this will happen when old-generation rockets will finish their live-in service, like a long march 3B, or 2. Long march 5/7/8 is the near future of Chinese rockets launching systems. Also, more private rockets will appear sooner rather than later.
 
