China successfully launches Tianhui-4 satellite

A Long March-2D carrier rocket carrying the Tianhui-4 satellite blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Dec. 29, 2021. China on Wednesday successfully sent the Tianhui-4 satellite into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center. The satellite was launched at 7:13 p.m. (Beijing Time) and has entered its planned orbit. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)

JIUQUAN, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- China on Wednesday successfully sent the Tianhui-4 satellite into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the northwest of the country.

The satellite was launched by a Long March-2D carrier rocket at 7:13 p.m. (Beijing Time) and has entered its planned orbit.

The launch marked the 404th flight mission of the Long March series carrier rockets. Enditem