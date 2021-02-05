What's new

China successfully launches Tianhui-4 satellite

onebyone

onebyone

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 2, 2014
6,342
-4
15,389
Country
Thailand
Location
Thailand
1640789733935.png


A Long March-2D carrier rocket carrying the Tianhui-4 satellite blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Dec. 29, 2021. China on Wednesday successfully sent the Tianhui-4 satellite into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center. The satellite was launched at 7:13 p.m. (Beijing Time) and has entered its planned orbit. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)

JIUQUAN, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- China on Wednesday successfully sent the Tianhui-4 satellite into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the northwest of the country.

The satellite was launched by a Long March-2D carrier rocket at 7:13 p.m. (Beijing Time) and has entered its planned orbit.

The launch marked the 404th flight mission of the Long March series carrier rockets. Enditem
1640790179141.png


A Long March-2D carrier rocket carrying the Tianhui-4 satellite blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Dec. 29, 2021. China on Wednesday successfully sent the Tianhui-4 satellite into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center. The satellite was launched at 7:13 p.m. (Beijing Time) and has entered its planned orbit. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)

1640790199645.png


A Long March-2D carrier rocket carrying the Tianhui-4 satellite blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Dec. 29, 2021. China on Wednesday successfully sent the Tianhui-4 satellite into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center. The satellite was launched at 7:13 p.m. (Beijing Time) and has entered its planned orbit. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)

1640790216801.png


A Long March-2D carrier rocket carrying the Tianhui-4 satellite blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Dec. 29, 2021. China on Wednesday successfully sent the Tianhui-4 satellite into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center. The satellite was launched at 7:13 p.m. (Beijing Time) and has entered its planned orbit. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)

n c

China successfully launches Tianhui-4 satellite

China successfully launches Tianhui-4 satellite-
www.xinhuanet.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

onebyone
Chinese Long March 3B launches Tongxin Jishu Shiyan Weixing (TJSW)
Replies
0
Views
344
onebyone
onebyone
beijingwalker
China launches world’s most sensitive dark matter hunting probe
Replies
2
Views
752
oproh
oproh
ChineseTiger1986
China opens 2012 with ZiYuan-3 launch via Long March 4B
2
Replies
17
Views
5K
Donation
D
DesiGuy
China Reaches New High for Most Space Missions in a Year
Replies
0
Views
848
DesiGuy
DesiGuy
monitor
Satellites Support Growing PLA Maritime Monitoring and Targeting Capabilities
Replies
0
Views
1K
monitor
monitor

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom