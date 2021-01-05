China successfully launches new remote-sensing satellites on May 7, 2021

China launches new remote-sensing satellites

XICHANG, May 7 (Xinhua) -- China successfully sent a remote-sensing satellite group into orbit from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province on Friday.Belonging to the Yaogan-30 family, the satellites were launched by a Long March-2C carrier rocket at 2:11 a.m. Beijing time.The satellites will be used for electromagnetic environmental detection and related technological tests.Also aboard was a satellite belonging to the Tianqi constellation. The satellite, Tianqi-12, will be used for data collection and transmission.It was the 369th mission of the Long March rocket series.