China successfully launches four satellites by a Long March-2D rocket on June 11, 2021

China launches four satellites by a Long March-2D rocket
Source: Xinhua | 2021-06-11 12:39:06 | Editor: huaxia

TAIYUAN, June 11 (Xinhua) -- China sent four satellites into planned orbits from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in northern Shanxi Province Friday.

The satellites were launched by a Long March-2D rocket at 11:03 a.m. (Beijing Time).

This was the 373rd flight mission of the Long March rocket series, the launch center said.

00686eaKgy1gre6378j7pj30l30l9gn7.jpg
0077Nzxhly1gre643j576j34802tcx6u.jpg
0077Nzxhly1gre64976koj34802tcqv9.jpg
0077Nzxhly1gre64571hij34802tcx6r.jpg
0077Nzxhly1gre644j1iuj34802tcu0z.jpg
 
