What's new

China successfully launches a new satellite for space environment survey on April 9, 2021

LKJ86

LKJ86

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 1, 2018
19,851
28
54,384
Country
China
Location
China
China launches new satellite for space environment survey
Source: Xinhua | 2021-04-09 07:33:48 | Editor: huaxia

TAIYUAN, April 9 (Xinhua) -- China successfully sent an experiment satellite into planned orbit from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province Friday.

The satellite, the third of the Shiyan-6 series, was launched by a Long March-4B carrier rocket at 7:01 a.m. (Beijing Time).

It will be used to carry out space environment survey and experiments on related technologies.

Friday's launch was the 365th by the Long March rocket series.

0077Nzxhly1gpd4qpd1j4j31900u078b.jpg
0077Nzxhly1gpd4qpxploj31900u0adg.jpg
0077Nzxhly1gpd4wy9b0xj31900u00vc.jpg
0077Nzxhly1gpd4wyoehzj31900u074k.jpg
00686eaKgy1gpd5f8zfe3j30zk0gjang.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom