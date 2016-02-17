China successfully launches a new communication technology experiment satellite on February 4, 2021

China launches new communication technology experiment satellite

XICHANG, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) -- China successfully launched a new communication technology experiment satellite from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province on Thursday.The satellite was launched at 11:36 p.m. (Beijing Time) by a Long March-3B carrier rocket and entered the planned orbit successfully.It will be used in communication, radio, television and data transmission, as well as technology tests.This launch marked the 360th mission for the Long March series carrier rockets.