At 14:30 on June 18, 2021, Beijing time, China used the Long March 2C carrier rocket at the Xichang Satellite Launch Center to successfully launch the Remote Sensing 30 Group 09 satellites into the space and the satellites entered their intended orbits. The mission also carried and launched 14 stars in the constellation of Apocalypse. This mission is the 375th flight of the Long March series of carrier rockets.