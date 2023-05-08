What's new

China successfully lands reusable test spacecraft after 276 days of in-orbit operation

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

China successfully lands reusable test spacecraft after 276 days of in-orbit operation​

Source: Xinhua

2023-05-08 10:51:15

JIUQUAN, May 8 (Xinhua) -- A reusable experimental spacecraft on Monday successfully returned to its scheduled landing site at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China.
The spacecraft returned after 276 days of in-orbit operation. The success of the experiment marks an important breakthrough in China's research on reusable spacecraft technologies, which will provide more convenient and affordable round-trip methods for the peaceful use of space in the future

 
China lands mysterious reusable spacecraft after 276-day trek​

Laura Dobberstein
Mon 8 May 2023 // 03:30 UTC

DD-COMPOSITE-CHINA-SPACE-PLANE.jpg

Chinese state media on Monday announced the return to Earth of a reusable spacecraft after 276 days in orbit.

The craft launched in August 2022 and was touted as an advance in peaceful use of space, but with few details about its disposition or mission.

The craft is thought to be a spaceplane, and to perhaps have the capacity to carry up to six crew.

The USA's X37 is thought to be the most capable spaceplane in current service, having orbited for over 900 days on a recent mission and demonstrating the ability to vary its orbit. That's a rarely-demonstrated capability for any spacecraft, and one China is felt to covet.

Chinese media reports of the mission don't mention its strategic significance, instead preferring to describe it as "an important breakthrough in China's research on reusable spacecraft technologies, which will provide more convenient and affordable round-trip methods for the peaceful use of space in the future."

www.theregister.com

China lands mysterious reusable spacecraft after 276-days

PLUS: Smartphone sales slump in India, China; Singapore's Temasek denies crypto investment; Dyson's new battery plant; and more
www.theregister.com www.theregister.com
 
Mystery Chinese spacecraft returns to Earth after 276 days​


Reuters
Mon, May 8, 2023 at 11:07 AM GMT+8·1 min read

casc-spaceplane-art.jpg


BEIJING (Reuters) - An experimental Chinese spacecraft returned to Earth on Monday after staying in orbit for 276 days, China's state media reported, completing a landmark mission to test the country's reusable space technologies.

The uncrewed spacecraft returned to the Jiuquan launch centre in northwest China on Monday as scheduled, according to state media.

No details were given on what the spacecraft was, what technologies were tested, how high it flew, and where its orbits had taken it since its launch in early August 2022. Images of the craft have also yet to be released to the public.

The test marks an "important" breakthrough in China's research into reusable spacecraft technology that will provide a more convenient and inexpensive way to mount future space missions, state media reported.

In 2021, what may have been a similar spacecraft flew to the edge of space and returned to Earth on the same day in a mission that was also kept largely under wraps. It landed on Earth "horizontally," according to China's main space contractor at the time.

Commentators on Chinese social media have speculated that Beijing has been developing a spacecraft like the U.S. Air Force's X-37B, an autonomous spaceplane that can remain in orbit for years.

The uncrewed and reusable X-37B returned to Earth in November last year in its sixth and latest mission, after more than 900 days in orbit.

news.yahoo.com

Mystery Chinese spacecraft returns to Earth after 276 days

An experimental Chinese spacecraft returned to Earth on Monday after staying in orbit for 276 days, China's state media reported, completing a landmark mission to test the country's reusable space technologies. The uncrewed spacecraft returned to the Jiuquan launch centre in northwest China on...
news.yahoo.com news.yahoo.com
 

