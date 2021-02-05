beijingwalker
China successfully conducts missile interception test
23:01, 04-Feb-2021
CGTN
China's Defense Ministry on Thursday said China successfully carried out a mid-course land-based missile interception test.
The test is for defensive purposes and not targeted at any country, the ministry added.
