China successfully completed a static ignition test of the world's largest integral solid rocket motor.

Today, the world's largest thrust and engineering application integral solid rocket motor was successfully tested at the Fourth Academy of Aerospace Science and Technology Group. The motor has a diameter of 3.5 meters and a thrust of 500 tons. It adopts a high-performance fiber composite casing, a high-load integrally molded combustion chamber and a large nozzle. The success of the test indicates that China's strong loading capacity has achieved a significant increase. The upgrade is of great significance to promote the development of large and heavy launch vehicle technologies in the future.