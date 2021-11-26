What's new

China subsidiary in Singapore Shopee being accused of racism

Singapore government will not have any problem if 100% of the senior managers are white man. The government will not have any problems if India nationals kick out locals. But now seems like China companies are getting trouble in Singapore for hiring Chinese and having Chinese managers.

mothership.sg

Shopee S'pore responds to allegations of workplace discrimination, says investigations ongoing

Some employees shared that there was a distinct preference for Chinese-speaking individuals in the company and during meetings.
mothership.sg mothership.sg

In Nov. 25, reports of toxic workplace culture and workplace discrimination at Shopee made the rounds on social media.

Instagram account @wakeupsingapore compiled a list of "scathing reviews" from what appeared to be past interviewees and current employees at the Singaporean multinational e-commerce company.


The allegations came from Glassdoor reviews, online comments, and text screenshots criticising Shopee as a workplace that is "toxic, racist, unprofessional, [and with] no work life balance."

Unprofessional and racist


One interview candidate who had applied for the role of Business Development Executive shared that his interview with the hiring manager was "the most unprofessional" he had ever experienced, after a pleasant first and second round.

According to the interviewee, the hiring manager had regularly interrupted him during the interview process, and even explicitly disregarded some of his answers.

During the interview, the hiring manager had also allegedly dropped several insensitive questions pertaining to race and gender.

Toxic workplace culture


Others pointed to a "sweatshop" like culture in the office that is almost akin to the 996 culture in Chinese tech companies.

Some employees also added that there was a distinct preference for Chinese-speaking individuals in the company and during meetings, making it difficult for those who were not proficient in the language.

According to one employee, this made it feel like a "Chinese first" culture, with meetings generally carried out with Chinese bosses.

No work life balance


As a result of the "pressure cooker" environment, employees also shared that working overtime was the norm, and that there was reportedly little to no work life balance at Shopee.

This allegedly made attrition levels high in the company.

Among the higher-rated reviews for Shopee, this general sentiment about a lack of work life balance also appeared to carry over.

Come one.. Shoppee need to deal with lots of supplier from China. You cant expect not to speak Chinese?
I can be sure, 90% of Shoppee goods come from China.
 
Come one.. Shoppee need to deal with lots of supplier from China. You cant expect not to speak Chinese?
I can be sure, 90% of Shoppee goods come from China.
White man and Indians are over represented in white man MNC in Singapore, especially in top leadership. And no one accuse white man of racists.

Singapore is a shtty woke country in favor of Indians. Every local knows. This is a shtty government that will go after you if you never give Indians privilege. Every citizen complains Indians and government just accuse locals of Xenophobic and racists.

Now seems the game move up further.

There is attempt to force Shoppee to implement diversity in Singapore.
 
Shopee
A little bit of correction bro, Shopee is not exactly a China subsidiary but a Singapore company. The founders (Forrest Li, Gang Ye) are immigrants from China, they by now already are Singaporean naturalized citizens.

On topic I'm not familiar with anti-discrimination laws in Singapore, but I used to work in Hong Kong and had witnessed similar incidents as well, HK government must react to complaints from anyone under Race Discrimination Ordinance. I think perhaps Singapore government or courtrooms are doing the same thing, and of course they should reject unwarranted complaints.
 
All these China companies are cover of the big Chinese internet conglomerate. They started with very little engineers locally and make use of engineering resources in China. For Shopee, its backer is Tencent plus many others using all kinds of shell.

The Singapore government is so much into wokeism nowadays that everyone today meritocracy is no longer valued. People are accusing others of racism to game the entire situation. Indians are imposing caste system in Singapore.

Singapore is going to sht hole.
 
All these China companies are cover of the big Chinese internet conglomerate. They started with very little engineers locally and make use of engineering resources in China. For Shopee, its backer is Tencent plus many others using all kinds of shell.

The Singapore government is so much into wokeism nowadays that everyone today meritocracy is no longer valued. People are accusing others of racism to game the entire situation. Indians are imposing caste system in Singapore.

Singapore is going to sht hole.
If other races can speak Chinese and qualify. Shoppee are more than happy to hire them. Even those ABC who don't know Chinese will not be hired even they are considered Chinese.

You can't expect the supplier from China to demand them speak in English, right? There is nothing discrimination but more from the angle of business to hire someone capable to facilitate the business.
 
If other races can speak Chinese and qualify. Shoppee are more than happy to hire them. Even those ABC who don't know Chinese will not be hired even they are considered Chinese.

You can't expect the supplier from China to demand them speak in English, right? There is nothing discrimination but more from the angle of business to hire someone capable to facilitate the business.
That should be the case. last time Malays say they are discriminated and want a Malay supremacy policies in everything like the BLM style. They even want to kick out Lee Kuan Yew because he is Chinese.

When Lee Kuan Yew get old and implement too many toxic policies with his son, both father son implemented wokeism to divert people attention.

Right now GoS say there are many people discriminated by Chinese and need to have diversity. There is no mention of meritocracy anymore.

This is a FKing government.
 
